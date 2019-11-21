Ongoing
Toy Lift Charities and Creative Press Inc. have teamed up again with Walmart to again roll another carnival of fun to Greene County to on Dec. 6. Toy Lift will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. as they collect new toys, books, bikes and monetary donations to help give kids a very merry Christmas. Volunteers are needed and welcome to join in the special entertainment. Tommy Wood Band, Wes Iseli, Hi-Horse Cloggers, a DJ and more will take place in the south east parking lot of the Ruckersville Walmart. Beginning Nov. 8, Santa’s house will be open for early drop offs. For more information, contact Dallas Anderson at (434) 962-9768.
Members of William Monroe High School Class of 1975 are planning their 45th reunion to occur sometime in spring 2020. Members of this class who are interested in attended should contact Sue Morris at (434) 987-1887 or text your name, address and email to the same number as soon as possible.
Habitat for Humanity Greene County Chapter is seeking volunteers with painting, carpentry and plumbing skills and volunteers to serve on various committees. For information, contact greenehabitatva.org/committee.html or (434) 990-9977.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s office accepts nominations through Dec. 6 for the Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards. The annual program recognizes outstanding contributions of Virginia citizens to the life and welfare of the commonwealth and its people. Details and forms are at virginia service.virginia.gov/volunteering /governors-volunteerism-awards. Call (804) 726-7065 for information.
Nov. 23
The William Monroe High School PTSO hosts the Stuff the Bus event at Walmart in Ruckersville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The goal is to stuff a school bus with new toys and books and bikes as part of this year’s Toy Lift of Greene County.
Nov. 27
Wednesday, Nov. 27 is the last day to submit applications to be part of the Woman’s Club of Greene County’s Christmas Gift Project. This project provides new toys and books to children in Greene that would otherwise be unable to celebrate fully in the joy of Christmas. Applications must be signed by the child’s parent or guardian. Children through age 14 are eligible. Applications are available at Greene County Social Services, Greene County day cares and primary/elementary schools and the Greene County Health Department. Donations may be made at any time by mailing a check payable to the Woman’s Club of Greene County with Christmas Gift Project in the memo line. Mail checks to Woman’s Club of Greene County, P.O. Box 352, Stanardsville VA 22973.
Nov. 30
Famed Scottish fiddler Paul Anderson will make a return engagement to Stanardsville on Saturday, Nov. 30 with a concert from 3– 5 p.m. at Lydia Mountain Lodge. The Art Guild of Greene is sponsoring this event featuring Anderson and his wife, Shona, an award-winning singer of traditional Scottish ballads. Light refreshments will be served. Admission is free but donations are welcome. The community is invited to attend.
Nov. 30-Dec. 8
Kilaurwen Winery hosts its annual Deck Your Halls Celebration and wreath-making classes throughout these dates. The boxwood wreath-making classes will be led by Bob Steeves, owner and winemaker. Registration is $40 and includes hands-on instruction and materials. To register, email info@kilaurwenwinery.com or call (434) 985-2535.
Dec. 3
Learn more about baguettes at a baking demonstration and tasting at the Greene County library on Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Registration is recommended. Visit https://www.jmrl.org/br-greene.htm for information or to sign up. The library is at 222 Main St., Stanardsville.
Dec. 4
Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline will hold a sign-up night on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 6-7 p.m. at the Greene County Library in Stanardsville. Come learn more about scouting in Greene County. The library is at 222 Main St., Stanardsville. Visit www.gsvsc.org for more information.
Dec. 5
The Greene County Visitor’s Center in Ruckersville hosts a Christmas Open House on Thursday, Dec. 5 from noon-3 p.m. There will be a barn quilt presentation by Vyvyvan Rundgren of the Art Guild of Greene. The Spotswood Trail Garden Club will have live wreaths and centerpieces for sale. There will be light refreshments, mulled cider and hot chocolate. The center is at 8315 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville. For more information, call (434) 985-6663.
Dec. 6
Toy Lift of Greene County will be in the Ruckersville Walmart parking lot from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to collect new toys, books, bikes and monetary donations to help give kids a very merry Christmas. Volunteers are needed. For more information, contact Dallas Anderson at (434) 962-9768.
Dec. 6-7
American Legion Post 128 holds its third annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair from 3-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. There will be more than 40 crafters and vendors onsite to help you with your holiday shopping. There will be raffles a local DJ, food trucks and a bake sale on Friday. Santa will arrive on Saturday at 10 a.m. For more information, contact event coordinator at (434) 989-2156. The American Legion 128 building is at 636 Madison Road (Route 230) in Stanardsville.
Dec. 7
The Greene County Historical Society will host its annual open house, beginning at 2 p.m., with a book signing in the Rhodes Gallery by Sherman Shifflett. Shifflett recently published his memoir, “Remembering A Blue Ridge Mountain Father,” about his upbringing in rural Albemarle County and the rhythms of country life. There will be some copies for sale prior to the event at the historical society museum and at the event that day. The event ends at 4 p.m. The museum is at 360 Main St. in Stanardsville.
The Greene County Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Stanardsville will present the 14th Annual Parade of Lights along Main Street in Stanardsville, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. This event is rain or shine. To participate in the parade or to help with the event, email office@greenecoc.org.
Red, White, Blue ‘N Greene hosts the Stanardsville Holiday Bazaar as part of the town’s daylong collection of festivities leading to the Parade of Lights. There will be a variety of gifts from vendors. The event will be held Saturday, Dec. 7 from noon-7 p.m. at the Giuseppe Center, 222 Main St., Stanardsville.
Dec. 7-8
Blue Ridge Chorale, directed by C. Alexander Smith, will hold its 2019 Christmas concerts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 and at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 in Culpeper. The Blue Ridge Chorale, which features the Locust Grove Middle School Band, is also led by Brittany Bache, accompanist, Melanie Bolas, assistant director and Donna Steckler, assistant accompanist. No tickets are required but donations will be accepted. The concerts will be held at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 West St., Culpeper.
Dec. 8
The Greene County Singers announce their winter concerts for Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The concerts, led by Grace Cangialosi, will be performed at the Stanardsville United Methodist Church, in Court Square, Stanardsville. The concerts will include an original piece by Carl Schmitt, the group’s resident composer. The concerts are free, and there will be baskets for love offerings to help defray the cost of the music.
Dec. 9
The Chronicles of Yarnia: a Charitable Yarnwork Group meets for the final meeting of 2019 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Greene County Library. All skill levels are welcome for ages 12 and older. Visit https://www.jmrl.org/br-greene.htm for information. The library is at 222 Main St., Stanardsville.
Dec. 10
The Greene County Lions Club, Piedmont Stella Masonic Lodge #50 and the American Red Cross invite everyone to donate blood Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 2-6:30 p.m. at the Eugene Giuseppe Center of Piedmont Virginia Community College in Stanardsville. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins welcome.
Dec. 11
Dress like it’s 1985 and watch “Back to the Future” while you enjoy waffles during the Greene County Library’s “Eleven’s 80’s Waffle Party” from 3:30-5:30 p.m. The event is open for those in sixth-12t hgrades. Registration is required and opens Nov. 20. Visit https://www.jmrl.org/br-greene.htm for information or to sign up. The library is at 222 Main St., Stanardsville.
The Greene County School Board will hold its regular meeting and public hearing for fiscal year 2021 budget priorities on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. in the county meeting room in the County Administration Building located at 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville.
Dec. 14
Madison County Republican Women will hold its 2019 Christmas gala on Saturday, Dec. 14, beginning at 5 p.m. at Madison Fire Hall. The event will feature award-winning actress and Smithsonian Scholar Mary Ann Jung presented “Amelia Earhart: Dreams Take Flight.” There will be a silent auction, entertainment and food. Bring a gift to put under the tree for MESA, socks, mittens, hats, scarves for a child or adult. Cost is $25 per person. For information or to reserve a seat, contact Paula Sweitzer at (540) 948-6423. The fire hall is at 1223 N. Main St. in Madison.
Wreaths Across America Day will be held at Culpeper National Cemetery beginning at noon. For more information or to donate, visit http://wreathsacrossamerica.org/vacncc. CulpeperNational Cemetery
Dec. 14-15
The Art Guild of Greene will host a gingerbread house contest. Houses are due to the Greene County Library between 2-4 p.m. on Dec. 14 and everyone is invited to the reception and awards at 3 p.m. on Dec. 15. Rules for the contest can be found at www.artguildofgreene.org.
Dec. 20
Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department will host two bands on Dec. 20 from 7-10 p.m. Tony Meadows & Friends will play from 7-8:30 p.m. and Ron Good & Family with Donnie from 8:30-10 p.m. Call (434) 985-7030 for more information.
Dec. 26-Jan. 2
Kids aged 14 and under get free admission for any house tour at Montpelier. Purchase your tickets online and receive $2 off each ticket. Visit www.montpelier.org/events/kids-are-free-at-montpelier-december-26-january-2 for more information.
Dec. 31
Dyke Volunteer Fire Company holds its annual New Year’s Dance from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. for those aged 16 and older. Cost is $15 per person and $20 per couple. Dyke Volunteer Fire Company is at 9144 Dyke Road, Dyke.
