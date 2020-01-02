Ongoing
Habitat for Humanity Greene County Chapter is seeking volunteers with painting, carpentry and plumbing skills and volunteers to serve on various committees. For information, contact greenehabitatva.org/committee.html or (434) 990-9977.
Jan. 2
The Greene County Virginia Amateur Radio Club will meet at the Blue Ridge Café on Thursday, Jan. 2 at 6 p.m. All ham radio operators and those wishing to become hams are welcome.
Jan. 8
The Greene County School Board will hold its regular meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. in the county meeting room in the County Administration Building located at 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville.
Jan. 14
The Greene County Board of Supervisors holds its regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Greene County Administration Building at 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville. Visit greenecountyva.gov for information.
Jan. 17
Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department’s 29th annual Lee-Jackson pork tenderloin dinner will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17. Adults are $12 and kids 12 and under are $6. Menu includes pork tenderloin, baked apples, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls, drinks and desserts. Proceeds benefit building fund for Light/Air 10. Take out is available. Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department is at 9729 Locust Dale Road in Rapidan. Call (540) 672-5744 for information.
Jan. 18
The Shenandoah Valley Quilt Guild will hold their annual fundraiser auction on Jan. 18 at the Sunnyside Room on Glenside Drive in the Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg. Come bid on serviceable treasures donated by members, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The public is welcome.
Jan. 20
The Greene County Economic Development Authority holds its regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Stanardsville Town Hall, 19 Celt Road in Stanardsville. Visit https://greenecountyva.gov/government/depts/economic-development-tourism/eda for information.
Monday, Jan. 20, is free entrance day in the National Parks in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Jan. 28
The Greene County Board of Supervisors holds its regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Greene County Administration Building at 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville. Visit greenecountyva.gov for information.
Jan. 31
A Genealogy Workshop sponsored by Montpelier Chapter NSDAR is scheduled for Friday, January 31, 2020, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the meeting room of the Greene County Public Library. The workshop is free and open to anyone beginning their genealogy research and will include help from current Montpelier Chapter Registrar, Sharon Steo and the Lineage Research team from the chapter. Contact Sharon Steo at Stoneledge64@gmail.com for additional information. The library closes for inclement weather.
