Oct. 11
The William Monroe High School Athletic Boosters Club hosts its annual Dragonfest beginning at 5 p.m. on the softball field, prior to the homecoming football game with a kickoff of 7 p.m.
Oct. 11-12
The Greene County Sheriff’s office will only be accepting registrations for the annual shop-with-a-cop event on Friday, Oct. 11 1-8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 12 9 a.m.–1 p.m. at the American Legion Hall. The event will be held on the first Saturday in December at Ruckersville Walmart. No registrations will be accepted after these dates.
Oct. 12
The second annual Stanardsville Oktoberfest will take place in the town from 1-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. There will be attractions for all ages, a homebrewers’ contest, costume contest, rides and more. More details will come. To become a vendor, email thestanardsvilleparade@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.smalltownbigparty.com or www.fb.com/rwbng.
***
The 13th Annual Tour de Greene bike ride begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. The social ride will begin at 9 a.m. and offers 25-, 40- and 60-mile route options. The ride will have a group start with support vehicles following and rest stops roughly every 20 miles. To register for Tour de Greene or to view ride routes, visit www.bicyclegreeneva.com.
***
Greene County Sheriff’s Office holds its annual bicycle rodeo for youths up to age 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Nathanael Greene Primary School parking lot in Stanardsville. There will be a DJ, refreshments, Greene County Sheriff’s Bicycle Patrol and Kid Kard. Bring your bike and a helmet to try out the different safety stations and have fun bicycling with each other. No registration required. There will be bicycles and other prizes given away.
***
Greene County 4-H Livestock Club holds a fundraising bake sale at Tractor Supply in Ruckersville from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find out more about a fun and educational club for youth ages 9-19 interested in farm animals and agriculture.
***
Haunted Stanardsville tours will begin at 6 p.m. Theme is “Sometimes ‘til Death Do Us Part” doesn’t apply. Meet at Greene Commons behind the Greene County Administration Building, 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville. No tickets required or cost, though donations accepted.
***
Join Master Naturalists and Montpelier’s Curator of Horticulture from 10 a.m. to noon as you wind through the Landmark and Demonstration Forests, learning about the dynamic history of the forests, including use, preservation and management over the last two centuries. Discover how we care for the land today. The event is family friendly and requires light hiking. Cost is $10 per person. Register online at http://www.montpelier.org/events. In case of inclement weather, call (540) 672-2728 ext. 141 or 252.
***
The decade reunion will be held at October Hill at 14061 Dyke Road on Oct 12. Booklets and nametags for those who have registered may be picked up starting at 1:30 p.m. Group photos will start at 2:15 p.m. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m.
***
Shepherd of the Hills will hold its annual indoor yard sale from 7 a.m.– 3 p.m. The church is at 6562 Amicus Road in Ruckersville.
***
Kilaurwen Winery holds its annual Wines & Vines Celebration from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. Scuffletown will return to delight with their music, and while guests may bring picnics 106 Street Food will be on hand. Kilaurwen wines will be available for tasting and for sale by the glass or bottle. The winery is at 1543 Evergreen Church Road, Stanardsville.
Oct. 17
A beginning tai chi session will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the library meeting room. No previous experience necessary. Free and open to the public. The session will be led by certified wellness counselor Samantha Hansen. For more information, call Hansen at (434) 990-0302.
***
Social Services Director James Howard will speak at the Greene County Library meeting room on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. Topics will include what services are available in Greene, how to access them and why they matter.
Oct. 18
Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department will host two bands on Oct. 18 from 7-10 p.m. Blue Mountain Bluegrass with Freddie Frazier will play from 7-8:30 p.m. and Tony Meadows and Friends from 8:30-10 p.m. Call (434) 985-7030 for more information.
Oct. 19
The Stanardsville Independence Day Committee partners with members of Piedmont-Stella Lodge No. 50 to host the Sojourners, who are Masons that are veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Giuseppe Center in Stanardsville. The Sojourners will be holding a public theatrical presentation of the Masonic Trial of Benedict Arnold over his betrayal not only of the nation but his brothers in Freemasonry—foremost George Washington. This is a family friendly event. A charitable donation of $5 per person is requested. For details, contact Michael Payne at (540) 290-8344.
***
The Madison-Greene Humane Society will hold a rabies vaccination clinic for both cats and dogs from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Greene County Technical Education Center. Shots are $10 per pet. The school is at 10415 Spotswood Trail in Stanardsville. For more information, contact the humane society at (434) 985-3203.
***
Ruckersville Elementary School PTA Fall Fest is from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19. Admission is $3. There will be vendors, food, games, a cake walk, knockerball, hay ride, pumpkin patch, haunted hallway, pumpkin auction, bounce houses, music and more. Bring a non-perishable food item and receive a free raffle ticket for a chance to win a prize. Ruckersville Elementary School is at 105 Progress Place, Ruckersville.
Oct. 20
Author Jamie K. Reaser will hold a poetry reading from 4-5:30 p.m. at Lydia Mountain Lodge in Stanardsville. The event celebrates the release of her seventh poetry collection titled “Conversations with Mary: Words of Attention and Devotion.” A book signing will follow the reading and a limited number of books will be available for purchase. Award-winning watercolor artist Mark Collins will be present as a special guest and a few of his paintings will be for sale on site. A tour of the new Lydia Mountain Lodge will follow. Visit www.lydiamountainlodge.com for information on the lodge at 426 Mountain Laurel Pass, Stanardsville.
Oct. 25
Come dance the night away with the Youth Development Council of Greene County’s fifth annual family hoedown. Doors open at 7 p.m. and dancing starts at 7:30 p.m. at the American Legion Building on Madison Road in Stanardsville. All dances will be taught by caller Larry Wineguard and no experience is necessary. Refreshments will be provided. Tickets are $10 each or $25 per family (parents and their children). Children under 12 years old are free. Advance tickets are at Noon Whistle Pottery in Stanardsville. Additional YDC information is available at www.greeneyouth.org.
Oct. 26
On Saturday, Oct. 26 from 4-9 p.m. the Stanardsville Independence Day Committee will host tricks and treats, their first-ever community Halloween party. The event will take place at the Greene Commons pavilion located behind the Greene County Administration building. To register to participate in trunk of treat, visit https://www.rwbng.org/info/registration-forms/. For additional information, visit www.smalltownbigparty.com or call (540) 290-8344.
***
Join Master Naturalists as you connect with the natural world by recording what you see, hear and feel through drawing and descriptive text on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon. Spend time quietly connecting with nature in the garden, forest and meadow of Montpelier and learn basic drawing techniques and train the eye to see nature. The event is family friendly. Register online at http://www.montpelier.org/events. In case of inclement weather, call (540) 672-2728 ext. 141 or 252.
***
The Art Guild of Greene will host “Learn about Quilling” class on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon. Register at artguildofgreene.org/2019classes. Quilling is paper crafts.
***
Grace Health and Rehab of Greene County holds a fall festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free to the community. Attractions include live music, face painting, food and refreshments, bounce house, candy pass and more. Grace Health and Rehab is at 355 William Mills Drive in Stanardsville.
***
The Greene Care Clinic holds an open house from noon-2 p.m. in Stanardsville. The clinic provides quality free healthcare for uninsured Greene County residents who do not qualify for Medicaid but meet its eligibility requirements. For information, visit www.greenecareclinic.org. The clinic is at 39 Stanard St., Stanardsville.
***
The Art Guild of Greene will host an October Barn Quilt Workshop on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Hebron Lutheran Church Parish Hall in Madison. For more information or for a registration form, contact Vyvyan Rundgren at (540) 421-2742 or vyvyanr@gmail.com.
Oct. 27
The Greene County Historical Society is planning an event in remembrance of the 40th Anniversary of the Gas Line Explosion on Court Square Oct. 24, 1979. The event will be held in the Courthouse at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27. The public is invited and refreshment will be served after the program.
Oct. 27 & Nov. 3
Learn to play roller hockey at free clinics, sponsored by the Madison Hockey League, in Madison on Sundays Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 from 3-4 p.m. These are for players with no experience or who want to try the sport before committing to the season. Equipment will be available on first-come, first-served basis. No skating skills are required and open to ages 4-18 years. Sign up at http://bit.ly/LEARNTOPLAYMHL. For information, visit the Madison Hockey League on Facebook.
Nov. 2
The Woman’s Club of Greene County hosts the 2019 Helping Hands Holiday Craft Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ruckersville Elementary School. The event benefits the club’s scholarship program. There will be new crafters, raffles, live entertainment and food trucks. Vendors are indoors so rain or shine. For a sneak peek, visit www.facebook.com/gvawc. For more information, visit https://womansclubgreene.org. Ruckersville Elementary is at 105 Progress Place, Ruckersville.
***
Nathanael Greene Elementary School’s Annual Family Fun Night will be held at the school, 8094 Spotswood Trail, Stanardsville on Saturday, Nov. 2. The doors open at 4 p.m. with games beginning at 5 p.m. There will be 20 bingo games with kid prizes. Every person attending must be playing. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Because seating will be limited, the purchase of a pre-sale ticket for $5 per person is encouraged. Only people with pre-sale tickets are guaranteed a seat. Walk-ins are welcome until seating runs out. Presale tickets will be sold starting Oct. 15 from 7:55 a.m.– 3 p.m. Individuals, friends, acquaintances or businesses are encouraged to donate toward the prizes. Call Kim McInturff at (434) 939-9001 x 2902 during regular school hours to give a prize, or send a donation to the school.
Nov. 3
The Art Guild of Greene presents the movie “LOVING VINCENT,” winner of the 2017 Golden Globes, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Greene County Library. The event is open to the public, Popcorn will be served. The library is at 222 Main St. in Stanardsville.
Nov. 11
American Legion Post 128 holds its annual Veterans Day Ceremony in front of the Greene County Courthouse beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.
