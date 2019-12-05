Ongoing
Members of William Monroe High School Class of 1975 are planning their 45th reunion to occur sometime in spring 2020. Members of this class who are interested in attending should contact Sue Morris at (434) 987-1887 or text your name, address and email to the same number as soon as possible.
***
Habitat for Humanity Greene County Chapter is seeking volunteers with painting, carpentry and plumbing skills and volunteers to serve on various committees. For information, contact greenehabitatva.org/committee.html or (434) 990-9977.
***
Affordable Care Act enrollment for 2020 is underway. Free appointments with certified ACA counselors are available at the Legal Aid Justice Center at 10000 Preston Avenue in Charlottesville through Dec. 15. Call (434) 220-1496 to set up an appointment weekdays between 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 5
The Greene County Visitor’s Center in Ruckersville hosts a Christmas Open House on Thursday, Dec. 5 from noon-3 p.m. There will be a barn quilt presentation by Vyvyan Rundgren of the Art Guild of Greene. The Spotswood Trail Garden Club will have live wreaths and centerpieces for sale. There will be light refreshments, mulled cider and hot chocolate. The center is at 8315 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville. For more information, call (434) 985-6663.
***
The Greene County Virginia Amateur Radio Club will meet at the Blue Ridge Café on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. All ham radio operators and those wishing to become hams are welcome.
Dec. 5-Dec. 8
Kilaurwen Winery hosts its annual Deck Your Halls Celebration and wreath-making classes throughout these dates. The boxwood wreath-making classes will be led by Bob Steeves, owner and winemaker. Registration is $40 and includes hands-on instruction and materials. To register, email info@kilaurwenwinery.com or call (434) 985-2535.
***
Nathanael Greene PTO will host its Holiday Shop from 5:30-8 p.m. at Nathanael Greene Elementary School in Stanardsville. It’s one of the major fundraisers for the PTO. The shop provides a night of fun for the whole family, allowing children to be able to shop for their family members with reasonably priced items and wrapping available. There will also be a huge raffle, cake walk and crafts. Parents will love shopping at the local vendors and feeding the family while they all have fun. Cost is $2 at the door and a canned good for our drive gets you in. The school is at 8094 Spotswood Trail, Stanardsville.
Dec. 6
Toy Lift of Greene County will be in the Ruckersville Walmart parking lot from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to collect new toys, books, bikes and monetary donations to help give kids a very merry Christmas. Volunteers are needed. Tommy Wood Band, Wes Iseli, Hi-Horse Cloggers, a DJ and more will take place in the south east parking lot of the Ruckersville Walmart. For more information, contact Dallas Anderson at (434) 962-9768.
Dec. 6-7
American Legion Post 128 holds its third annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair from 3-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. There will be more than 40 crafters and vendors onsite to help you with your holiday shopping. There will be raffles a local DJ, food trucks and a bake sale on Friday. Santa will arrive on Saturday at 10 a.m. For more information, contact event coordinator at (434) 989-2156. The American Legion 128 building is at 636 Madison Road (Route 230) in Stanardsville.
Dec. 7
Jack’s Shop Kitchen will host “Five Friends,” which includes art and artifacts by five local artists from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jewelry, watercolor products, wearable art and handspun yarns and photography prints—among other items—will be available. Leslie Barham, Chee Kludt Ricketts, Cheryl Ragland, Vickie Watts and Patricia Temples are the artists that will be represented. Jack’s Shop is on U.S. Route 33 west at the intersection of U.S. 29 and U.S. 33 in Ruckersville.
***
The Greene County Historical Society will host its annual open house, beginning at 10 a.m. with special pricing on items in the gift shop. At 2 p.m., there will be a book reading and signing in the Rhodes Gallery by Sherman Shifflett. Shifflett recently published his memoir, “Remembering A Blue Ridge Mountain Father,” about his upbringing in rural Albemarle County and the rhythms of country life. There will be some copies for sale prior to the event at the historical society museum and at the event that day. The event ends at 4 p.m. The museum is at 360 Main St. in Stanardsville.
***
Country Store Antiques in Ruckersville will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with light refreshments and special prices available throughout. Country Store Antiques is at the corner of U.S. Route 33 east at the intersection of U.S. 29, and better known as the “Red Barn.”
***
Noon Whistle Pottery will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at its location on Main Street in Stanardsville.
***
The Wooly Lam will host Santa from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. Each child will receive a gift bag from Santa and can enjoy hot chocolate and cookies. The Wooly Lam is at 9433 Seminole Trail, Ruckersville.
***
The Jingle Singers present “Yule!” at Grace Episcopal Church at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. The program consists of a cappella singing of holiday music representing Edwardian England, American Big Bands and more.
Admission is free but donations will be accepted. There will be a reception following the program and lasting until the start of the Parade of Lights. Grace Episcopal Church is at 97 Main St. in Stanardsville.
***
The Greene County Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Stanardsville will present the 14th Annual Parade of Lights along Main Street in Stanardsville, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. This event is rain or shine. To participate in the parade or to help with the event, email office@greenecoc.org.
Dec. 7-8
Blue Ridge Chorale, directed by C. Alexander Smith, will hold its 2019 Christmas concerts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 and at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 in Culpeper. The Blue Ridge Chorale, which features the Locust Grove Middle School Band, is also led by Brittany Bache, accompanist, Melanie Bolas, assistant director and Donna Steckler, assistant accompanist. No tickets are required but donations will be accepted. The concerts will be held at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 West St., Culpeper.
Dec. 8
The Greene County Singers announce their winter concerts for Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The concerts, led by Grace Cangialosi, will be performed at the Stanardsville United Methodist Church, in Court Square, Stanardsville. The concerts will include an original piece by Carl Schmitt, the group’s resident composer. The concerts are free, and there will be baskets for love offerings to help defray the cost of the music.
Dec. 9
The Chronicles of Yarnia: a Charitable Yarnwork Group meets for the final meeting of 2019 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Greene County Library. All skill levels are welcome for ages 12 and older. Visit https://www.jmrl.org/br-greene.htm for information. The library is at 222 Main St., Stanardsville.
***
The Woman’s Club of Greene County will meet on Monday, Dec. 9 at Shepherd of the Hills Church in Ruckersville. Social begins 6 p.m., followed by the business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are held in the church’s social hall. The church is at 6562 Amicus Road, Ruckersville. For more information, visit womansclubgreene.org.
***
The Old Rag Master Naturalist member meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9 at the Germanna Community College Daniel Technology Center, 18121 Technology Drive in Culpeper. Ron Hughes, land and resource manager with the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries will be the speaker, providing an overview of the department’s programs and initiatives associated with Chronic Wasting Disease. Citizen scientists are needed to help monitor and sample activities in the deer population in Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties. The public is welcome.
***
The Stanardsville Town Council holds its regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Town Hall at 19 Celt Road in Stanardsville. For information, visit http://www.stanardsville.org/government/.
Dec. 10
The Greene County Lions Club, Piedmont Stella Masonic Lodge #50 and the American Red Cross invite everyone to donate blood Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 2-6:30 p.m. at the Eugene Giuseppe Center of Piedmont Virginia Community College in Stanardsville. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins welcome.
***
The Greene County Board of Supervisors holds its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the Greene County Administration Building at 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville. Visit greenecountyva.gov for information.
Dec. 11
Dress like it’s 1985 and watch “Back to the Future” while you enjoy waffles during the Greene County Library’s “Eleven’s 80’s Waffle Party” from 3:30-5:30 p.m. The event is open for those in sixth-12th grades. Registration is required and opens Nov. 20. Visit https://www.jmrl.org/br-greene.htm for information or to sign up. The library is at 222 Main St., Stanardsville.
***
The Greene County School Board will hold its regular meeting and public hearing for fiscal year 2021 budget priorities on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. in the county meeting room in the County Administration Building located at 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville.
Dec. 14
Madison County Republican Women will hold its 2019 Christmas gala on Saturday, Dec. 14, beginning at 5 p.m. at Madison Fire Hall. The event will feature award-winning actress and Smithsonian Scholar Mary Ann Jung presented “Amelia Earhart: Dreams Take Flight.” There will be a silent auction, entertainment and food. Bring a gift to put under the tree for MESA, socks, mittens, hats, scarves for a child or adult. Cost is $25 per person. For information or to reserve a seat, contact Paula Sweitzer at (540) 948-6423. The fire hall is at 1223 N. Main St. in Madison.
***
Wreaths Across America Day will be held at Culpeper National Cemetery beginning at noon. For more information or to donate, visit http://wreathsacrossamerica.org/vacncc.
***
The Montpelier Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Graves Mountain Lodge in Syria. The topic will be on Christmas Family Heirlooms and ornament exchange. RSVP by Dec. 6 with luncheon cost of $18, payable to MCNSDAR, to Karen Lohr, treasurer, 1136 Lost Mountain Road, Aroda Va. 22709. Graves Mountain Lodge is at 205 Graves Mountain Lane off the Old Blue Ridge Turnpike in Syria.
Dec. 13-14
The Art Guild of Greene will host a gingerbread house contest. Houses are due to the Greene County Library between 2-4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13 and everyone is invited to the reception and awards at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. Rules for the contest can be found at www.artguildofgreene.org.
Dec. 18
The Greene County Planning Commission will meet at 6:15 at the Greene County Administration Building meeting room at 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville. Visit greenecountyva.gov for information.
Dec. 20
Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department will host two bands on Dec. 20 from 7-10 p.m. Tony Meadows & Friends will play from 7-8:30 p.m. and Ron Good & Family with Donnie from 8:30-10 p.m. Call (434) 985-7030 for more information.
Dec. 20-21
The Madison Choral Society presents a two Ceremony of Carols concerts with Christmas works by Benjamin Bitten, John Rutter, George Frideric Handel, W.A. Mozart, Joel Raney, Randall Thompson and others. Rachel Scarfullery is the conductor. The first presentation will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 119 Caroline St., Orange. The second will be at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Mt. Carmel Church, 1735 W. Hoover Road in Haywood.
Dec. 26-Jan. 2
Kids aged 14 and under get free admission for any house tour at Montpelier. Purchase your tickets online and receive $2 off each ticket. Visit www.montpelier.org/events/kids-are-free-at-montpelier-december-26-january-2 for more information.
Dec. 31
Dyke Volunteer Fire Company holds its annual New Year’s Dance from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. for those aged 16 and older. Cost is $15 per person and $20 per couple. Dyke Volunteer Fire Company is at 9144 Dyke Road, Dyke.
2020
Jan 2
The Greene County Virginia Amateur Radio Club will meet at the Blue Ridge Café on Thursday, Jan. 2 at 6 p.m. All ham radio operators and those wishing to become hams are welcome.
