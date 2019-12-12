Ongoing
Members of William Monroe High School Class of 1975 are planning their 45th reunion to occur sometime in spring 2020. Members of this class who are interested in attending should contact Sue Morris at (434) 987-1887 or text your name, address and email to the same number as soon as possible.
***
Habitat for Humanity’s Greene County Chapter is seeking volunteers with painting, carpentry and plumbing skills and volunteers to serve on various committees. For information, contact greenehabitatva.org/committee.html or (434) 990-9977.
***
Affordable Care Act enrollment for 2020 is underway. Free appointments with certified ACA counselors are available at the Legal Aid Justice Center at 10000 Preston Avenue in Charlottesville through Dec. 15. Call (434) 220-1496 to set up an appointment weekdays between
9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 13-14
The Art Guild of Greene will host a gingerbread house contest. Houses are due to the Greene County Library between 2-4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13 and everyone is invited to the reception and awards at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. Rules for the contest can be found at www.artguildofgreene.org.
Dec. 14
The Corner Store Garden Center in Ruckersville holds its Christmas Party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. Relax and enjoy the season with free cookies, warm cider, and live music by Darcy Dawn. Smile for Christmas photos in our selfie photo booth, give someone you love a kiss under the mistletoe. The shop is at 7070 Seminole Trail, Ruckersville.
***
Madison County Republican Women will hold its 2019 Christmas gala on Saturday, Dec. 14, beginning at 5 p.m. at Madison Fire Hall. The event will feature award-winning actress and Smithsonian Scholar Mary Ann Jung presenting “Amelia Earhart: Dreams Take Flight.” There will be a silent auction, entertainment and food. Bring a gift to put under the tree for MESA: socks, mittens, hats, scarves for a child or adult. Cost is $25 per person. For information or to reserve a seat, contact Paula Sweitzer at (540) 948-6423. The fire hall is at 1223 N. Main St. in Madison.
***
Wreaths Across America Day will be held at Culpeper National Cemetery beginning at noon. For more information or to donate, visit http://wreathsacrossamerica.org/vacncc.
***
The Montpelier Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Graves Mountain Lodge in Syria. The topic will be Christmas Family Heirlooms and ornament exchange. RSVP by Dec. 6 with luncheon cost of $18, payable to MCNSDAR, to Karen Lohr, treasurer, 1136 Lost Mountain Road, Aroda 22709. Graves Mountain Lodge is at 205 Graves Mountain Lane off the Old Blue Ridge Turnpike in Syria.
***
Greene County 4-H Teen Club will be hosting a Pancake Breakfast Saturday, Dec. 14 from 7:30-11 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church in Stanardsville. Menu includes all-you-can eat pancakes, sausage patties, fruit and choice of coffee, hot tea, milk or orange juice. Advance tickets are $5 for adults and $3.50 for children under 12. Tickets at the door are $6 for adults, and $4 for children under 12. Make Checks payable to VCE-Greene, $50 return check fee. No refunds after Dec. 13. All profits will go to support Greene 4-H Teen Leader Camp Scholarships. The 4-H Country Store Bazaar will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at Grace. The Greene County 4-H Y.E.S. Club will be selling jams, pickles, pie fillings, granola and holiday treats at the Pancake Breakfast.
Dec. 15
Greene County Democratic Committee will hold its election of officers, followed by holiday party, beginning at 4 p.m. Doors open at Grace Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 97 Main St., Stanardsville for discussion from 4-4:30 p.m. Arrive before 4:30 p.m. to sign up for membership and participate in election. Doors closed for election of officers from 4:30-5 p.m. with no admittance during that time. Doors open for holiday party from 5-7 p.m. For information, contact Mark Heinicke at mark_heinicke@earthlink.net or by (434) 531-6824.
Dec. 18
The Greene County Planning Commission will meet at 6:15 at the Greene County Administration Building meeting room at 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville. Visit greenecountyva.gov for information.
Dec. 20
Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department will host two bands on Dec. 20 from 7-10 p.m. Tony Meadows & Friends will play from 7-8:30 p.m. and Ron Good & Family with Donnie from 8:30-10 p.m. Call (434) 985-7030 for more information.
Dec. 20-21
The Madison Choral Society presents a two Ceremony of Carols concerts with Christmas works by Benjamin Bitten, John Rutter, George Frideric Handel, W.A. Mozart, Joel Raney, Randall Thompson and others. Rachel Scarfullery is the conductor. The first presentation will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 119 Caroline St., Orange. The second will be at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Mt. Carmel Church, 1735 W. Hoover Road in Haywood.
Dec. 26-Jan. 2
Kids aged 14 and under get free admission for any house tour at Montpelier. Purchase your tickets online and receive $2 off each adult ticket. Visit www.montpelier.org/events/kids-are-free-at-montpelier-december-26-january-2 for more information.
Dec. 31
Dyke Volunteer Fire Company holds its annual New Year’s Dance from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. for those aged 16 and older. Cost is $15 per person and $20 per couple. Dyke Volunteer Fire Company is at 9144 Dyke Road, Dyke.
2020
Jan. 2
The Greene County Virginia Amateur Radio Club will meet at the Blue Ridge Café on Thursday, Jan. 2 at 6 p.m. All ham radio operators and those wishing to become hams are welcome.
Jan. 14
The Greene County Board of Supervisors holds its regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Greene County Administration Building at 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville. Visit greenecountyva.gov for information.
Jan. 15
The Greene County School Board will hold its regular meeting on Wednesday, Dec. Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. in the county meeting room in the County Administration Building located at 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville.
Jan. 20
The Greene County Economic Development Authority holds its regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Stanardsville Town Hall, 19 Celt Road in Stanardsville.
***
Monday, Jan. 20, is free entrance day in the National Parks in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Jan. 28
The Greene County Board of Supervisors holds its regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Greene County Administration Building at 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville. Visit greenecountyva.gov for information.
Feb. 6
The Greene County Virginia Amateur Radio Club will meet at the Blue Ridge Café on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. All ham radio operators and those wishing to become hams are welcome.
