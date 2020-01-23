Ongoing
Greene County will sell six vehicles through www.publicsurplus.com and anyone is able to bid. The auction will expire Feb. 4 and the winning bidder will be notified by the company and payment is made directly to the website. The vehicles offered are: 1996 GMC Jimmy; 1994 Ford Taurus Wagon; 1982 Chevrolet K20 ¾ Ton 4WD w/snow plow; 1986 Chevrolet S10 pickup with utility body; 1985 Ford Ranger pickup with utility body; and 1996 Ford F250 4WD with utility body and snow plow.
***
Habitat for Humanity’s Greene County Chapter is seeking volunteers with painting, carpentry and plumbing skills and volunteers to serve on various committees. For information, contact greenehabitatva.org/committee.html or call (434) 990-9977.
***
Madison-Greene Humane Society seeks volunteers to help with cat care, cat adoptions, fundraising and educational projects. Visit MadisonGreeneHumaneSociety.com or call (434) 985-3203.
***
Blue Ridge Chorale is looking for singers, especially tenors and basses for the spring season. Call (540) 219-8837 for information. Blue Ridge Chorale is directed by C. Alexander Smith, assistant director Melanie Bolas, accompanist Brittany Bache and assistant accompanist Donna Steckler. The Blue Ridge Chorale is one of the premiere choral groups in Culpeper and surrounding counties and has been performing locally for over 50 years.
***
Beginning the end of January AARP will provide free tax preparation in the area. Call the nearest location for appointments. The purpose is to provide free tax preparation for low-to-moderate income families whose returns are within the scope of our volunteer training. AARP membership is not required. Hours and days vary so appointments preferred. Orange Community Center, 235 Warren St., Orange; open Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (540) 661-5475. Madison County Extension Office, 402 N. Main St., Madison. Open Mondays only. Call (540) 948-6881.
Jan. 26-27
Blue Ridge Chorale will have an open house and rehearsals for the 2020 spring season. The open house will be Sunday, Jan. 26 from 2-3 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., Culpeper. This is a good time to see what Blue Ridge Chorale is about and meet and greet old and new members. People can also pre-register for rehearsals for the spring season. Rehearsals will be held 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Mondays, beginning Jan. 27. Those who have not pre-registered may come early to register or visit www.brcsings.com to pre-register. For information, call (540) 219-8837.
Jan. 28
The Greene County Board of Supervisors holds its regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Greene County Administration Building at 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville. Visit greenecountyva.gov for information.
Jan. 31
A Genealogy Workshop sponsored by Montpelier Chapter NSDAR is scheduled for Friday, January 31, 2020, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the meeting room of the Greene County Public Library. The workshop is free and open to anyone beginning their genealogy research and will include help from current Montpelier Chapter Registrar, Sharon Steo and the Lineage Research team from the chapter. Contact Sharon Steo at Stoneledge64@gmail.com for additional information. In the case of inclement weather, the library will close.
Feb. 1
The Art Guild of Greene will host “Learn the Art of Paper Quilling” from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Qute Scraps in Ruckersville. Instructor Cory Ryan will teach participants how to use paper strips to create works of art. Register at www.artguildofgreene.org/2020classes.
***
Celebrate the upcoming Groundhog Day with a family friendly walking tour exploring the science behind the groundhog’s shadow. Learn how the cyclical changes in nature, called phenology, helped Mr. Madison determine when to plant and when to harvest. We will stroll the grounds looking for current phenologic clues to determine if the groundhog’s prediction is true. Nature Exploration Series: The Seasons and the Groundhog’s Shadow will be held Saturday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m.-noon at James Madison’s Montpelier. Cost is $10/person. RSVP at www.montpelier.org/events.
***
The Greene Farm & Livestock Show will hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Stanardsville United Methodist Church, 25 Court St., Stanardsville. Menu includes spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and beverage for $10 for adults, $6 for children 10 and under. Tickets can be purchased through the livestock show youth participants, by messaging the organization on Facebook or at the door. Help support the youth and their livestock program for the 2020 Farm Show. Visit https://www.facebook.com/GreeneFarmLivestockShow/ for more information about this year’s event.
Feb. 6
The Greene County Virginia Amateur Radio Club will meet at the Blue Ridge Café on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. All ham radio operators and those wishing to become hams are welcome.
Feb. 8
Women artists, makers and vintage curators will be filling Old Metropolitan Hall in Charlottesville on Saturday, Feb. 8 for the popular annual Galetine’s event. A portion of sales will be donated to benefit the valuable work of The Women’s Initiative. The pop up market will feature everything from pottery, jewelry, skincare, original artwork and home décor along with fun workshops from all women artists, makers and vintage curators and will be a celebration of women owned small businesses. The event will be from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Old Metropolitan Hall, 101 E. Main St., in Charlottesville.
Feb. 9
The St. George Jazz Ensemble from Blue Ridge School will present a free concert on at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Culpeper. Under the direction of Mike Vinson, this award-winning group of young international musicians will perform original works and jazz favorites. The concert is free but donations will be accepted. The church is at 115 East St., Culpeper and parking is at 120 N. Commerce St. The building is handicapped accessible.
Feb. 10
Enter the National Dance Foundation’s poster contest depicting the topic “What does Dance look like?” by Monday, Feb. 10. Winners will be announced and prizes awarded at the Celebration of Dance event on Feb. 28. Include a document with your name, school/studio or organization, address, age, email, parent name and indicate whether elementary, middle, high or college for category.
Feb. 11
The Greene County Lions Club, Piedmont Stella Masonic Lodge #50 and the American Red Cross invite everyone to donate blood Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 2-6:30 p.m. at the Eugene Giuseppe Center of Piedmont Virginia Community College in Stanardsville. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins welcome.
Feb. 19
Today is the deadline for early registration for the Greene County Lions Club’s Miss Greene Pageant. Registration fee is $30 for all divisions. Late entries will be accepted until Feb. 26 for an additional $10. For full rules and information, visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/133648wUqlj9RayoajXcYwZiA4Xybl9-S/view?usp=sharing or call Stephanie Dowell at (434) 985-6127 or email greenecountypageant@gmail.com.
Feb. 21
Solid Rock Full Gospel Church in Barboursville will host a benefit to help the Gentry family pay for the medical expenses for their child Oaklee Grace who has been diagnosed with stage 3 brain cancer. There will be live music, a silent auction and food. All proceeds will benefit the Gentry family. Solid Rock is at 3580 Spotswood Trail in Barboursville.
Feb. 22
The Art Guild of Greene will host a February Barn Quilt Workshop on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Hebron Lutheran Church Parish Hall in Madison. For more information or for a registration form, contact Vyvyan Rundgren at (540) 421-2742 or vyvyanr@gmail.com.
Feb. 28
Come out to the fourth Central Virginia Celebration of Dance on Friday, Feb. 28 from 6-8 p.m. at Carver Recreation Center in Charlottesville.
Feb. 29
The Art Guild of Greene will host “Basic Beaded Jewelry Making Class” from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Qute Scraps in Ruckersville. Instructor Cory Ryan will teach the tools and techniques needed to make jewelry. Register at www.artguildofgreene.org/2020classes.
March 17
The Greene County Economic Development Authority holds its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Stanardsville Town Hall, 19 Celt Road in Stanardsville. Visit https://greenecountyva.gov/government/depts/economic-development-tourism/eda for information.
April 4
Come out for music by seven bands and help raise money for the Gentry family who’s helping little Oaklee battle cancer. The bands will play from 1-9 p.m. on Saturday, April 4 at William Monroe High School, but order of bands has not yet been finalized. Participating bands are: Tommy Wood; Steve Minter and friends; Blueridge Thunder; The Little Mountain Boys; Rough Cut; New Shade of Blue; and The Deanes. There will be auction and raffle items as well. Food will be available by Porkys BBQ. Those wishing to volunteer or make a donation should call Stacy Roach at (434) 566-1762.
April 14
The Greene County Lions Club, Piedmont Stella Masonic Lodge #50 and the American Red Cross invite everyone to donate blood Tuesday, April 14 from 2-6:30 p.m. at the Eugene Giuseppe Center of Piedmont Virginia Community College in Stanardsville. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins welcome.
April 18
Saturday, April 18, is free entrance day in the National Parks in honor of National Park Week/National Junior Ranger Day.
May 15 & 17
Madison Choral Society has begun its rehearsals in preparation for its spring concerts. Under the direction of Rafael Scarfullery, the Choral Society will perform Parts Two and Three, the Passion and Resurrection sections, of Handel’s “Messiah.” Area soloists, organ and a small orchestra will accompany the singers. Concerts will be Friday, May 15 at 7 p.m. at Orange Baptist Church in Orange and Sunday, May 17 at 4:30 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Church in Haywood. Singers of all voice parts are invited to join rehearsals at Madison United Methodist Church, 505 S. Main Street in Madison, on Monday evenings 7-9 p.m.
May 18
The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library Board of Trustees meets at Greene County Library on Monday, May 18 from 3-4 p.m. The library is at 222 Main St., Stanardsville.
May 19
The Greene County Economic Development Authority holds its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Stanardsville Town Hall, 19 Celt Road in Stanardsville. Visit https://greenecountyva.gov/government/depts/economic-development-tourism/eda for information.
