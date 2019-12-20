Live nativity scheduled

The Lawson family’s 24th annual Live Nativity will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday Dec. 23, 24 and 25 at 307 Blue Run Road, Stanardsville.
Latest Local Offers
Towe Insurance Service Inc
We are committed to providing clients with the highest quality insurance plans available com…
German P Culver Jr CPA PC
German P. Culver, Jr., CPA, PC is a Culpeper CPA Firm specializing in accounting services fo…
Wright Way Hyunda
Visit us in store on Lee Jackson Highway in Staunton, VA or online at http://www.wrightwayhy…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.