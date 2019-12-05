Scottish fiddler visits

Award-winning Scottish fiddler and composer Paul Anderson delights a packed audience in the stunning event space at the newly opened Lydia Lodge during a free concert on Saturday, Nov. 30. Along with his wife, Shona, an enchanting singer of traditional Scottish ballads, Anderson travels the world to share his passion and talent for music. This was his third visit to the Blue Ridge Mountains, which he says remind him of home. Sponsored by the Art Guild of Greene, the event featured compositions in a variety of styles, and audience members were encouraged to sing along with the chorus of Shona’s ballads or even to start dancing if they were so moved (many tapping feet were noted). Anderson’s new CD is available for purchase through his website.
