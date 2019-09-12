Reconnecting with old classmates, group photos and pulled pork are all things the William Monroe High School decades reunion is planning to dish up next month. Preparations are currently under way for the third “Fifties Fling Continues” reunion slated for Oct. 12 at October Hill in Stanardsville.
William Monroe graduates from 1936- 69 are invited to attend this year’s event, the first reunion for the group since 2014.
“The first one was in 2010, and then we had one four years later in 2014.We decided to go to five years for this one,” Barbara Haney, a 1957 graduate and event organizer, said. “The big thing is that these people get back together with people from their class, but also get to talk with people from other classes. It’s a time to reunite, and it’s just a fun time getting together.”
Haney said they are expecting more than 200 people at the reunion that will be catered by Papa’s Pig. In addition to the food, each class will take a group photo at the event. Each attendee will receive an approximately 100-page booklet that includes classmates’ photos and updated life information.
“I think it’s good that people who come here that haven’t been here in awhile or who don’t live nearby can see the differences in our schools and the population of Greene. I enjoy seeing the people I went to school with again,” Jimmy Morris, one of the class of 1962 representatives, said. Morris also noted that his class was the last one to graduate in the old high school before a new high school was constructed in 1963.
Haney said she looks forward to reconnecting with her classmates.
“I’m looking forward to talking with people that I haven’t seen for five years, some of them that I haven’t seen for a longer period of time,” she said.
The decades reunion will be held on Oct. 12 beginning at 1:30 p.m. at October Hill, owned by the Haney family and used for events like the annual GOP pig roast. In case of inclement weather, the rain location is the William Monroe Middle School cafeteria. Class photos will begin at 2:15 p.m. and run until 4:15 p.m.
Those who wish to include their information in the booklet should send Haney a photo and information by Sept. 25 to batraveler1523@gmail.com. Those unable to attend but would still like a booklet may purchase one for $10 by contacting Ann McDaniel at (434) 985-2286 or annofthewhitehouse@centurylink.net by Sept. 15.
Registration for the event, including the meal and a copy of the booklet, is $35 per person. Spouses, family members and friends may also attend for $35. Registration for the decades reunion are also due by Sept. 15 to McDaniel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.