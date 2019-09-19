It’s the final summer weekend and the Woman’s Club of Greene invites everyone to lift a glass to celebrate. The group will host an old-fashioned lemonade stand at Walmart in Ruckersville on both Saturday and Sunday. The lemonade is free and so is a choice of homemade cookies, brownies and other scrumptious delights baked by the members. Donations will be gladly accepted.
This weekend’s event gives the community an opportunity to meet members of the Woman’s Club of Greene and to find out what the projects and programs of the club are all about. All donations will go to the scholarship project for students at William Monroe High School. Thanks to donations and support from the community, the club was able to award four scholarships last year.
“That is the first time we have been able to award so many scholarships,” said Maura Rodriguez, club president. “After 40+ years of the club’s existence, this is a wonderful high mark and it is all because of the donations and support from the Greene community.”
This is not the only way neighbors can help with the club’s service to the community. There is a raffle for a 43-inch Smart Television from Crutchfield. Raffle tickets are $5 each and available from any club member. The winning raffle ticket will be drawn at the club’s annual ‘Helping Hands’ Crafts Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 2.
The bazaar is the next big project for the club and is followed closely by the Children’s Christmas Gift Project, which supplies wrapped new toys and new books to needy children up to 14 years of age in the community. A spring yard sale raises funds for the Gift Project.
Woman’s Club of Greene projects and programs (such as the Stop Hunger Now) are all done by volunteers from the club and the help from the community.
All is not work at the Woman’s Club meetings. The club meets the second Monday of the month in the social hall of Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church, 6265 Amicus Road, Ruckersville.
To find out more, visit its Facebook page or find the club at its website www.womansclubgreene.org or call (434) 985-1205.
The lemonade stand will be outside Walmart on Sept. 21-22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
