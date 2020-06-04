Your senior year wasn’t what you expected, whether you’re graduating from high school or college, due the global coronavirus pandemic.
You missed out on a spring sports season. You missed out on the decision day at William Monroe High School. You missed out on face-to-face classes and hands-on activities needed for your future. You missed saying goodbye to teachers and administrators that have helped bring you to this day. Your parents missed watching you cross the stage in the stadium with all the family in attendance. Now you’re going forward in an uncertain world with the pandemic still going strong and now civil unrest. An economic recession is upon us for those headed out into “the real world.”
All we can say is this is what adulthood is—uncomfortable, uncertain and full of really difficult choices and experiences. We’re sorry you learned that lesson younger than some, but take it to heart and become determined to make the future ahead of you the best you possibly can. Have grace and forgive, often. Be dedicated to what sets your heart afire. Speak your mind, but listen to others; no one knows it all. Control the controllables (this has been drilled into every athlete’s head, but it’s true in everyday life, too) and be as prepared as you can for whatever life might throw at you. Because it will continue to throw curveballs you could never predict.
Remember it’s the journey that is important and no one gets out of here alive. Make a vow now, today, to leave the world a better place once it’s your turn to go.
