Greene County finally felt a little like a winter wonderland last week with its first snow of the season. The wet snow hit early last Tuesday morning, but schools had already been closed. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to 12 accidents that day between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Roads became very slick very fast. We asked readers to send in photos of how they were spending their snow day and some are posted below. All will be in a gallery on the website today (www.greene-news.com). Thanks for sending in your photos! Let us know if it's something you liked participating in and if you'd like to see us do more by emailing news@greene-news.com.

