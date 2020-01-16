Greene County finally felt a little like a winter wonderland last week with its first snow of the season. The wet snow hit early last Tuesday morning, but schools had already been closed. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to 12 accidents that day between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Roads became very slick very fast. We asked readers to send in photos of how they were spending their snow day and some are posted below. All will be in a gallery on the website today (www.greene-news.com). Thanks for sending in your photos! Let us know if it's something you liked participating in and if you'd like to see us do more by emailing news@greene-news.com.
Most Popular
-
Crozet family receives first homestay exception
-
Long-languishing Downtown Mall building gets new name — again
-
Virginia men's basketball team hopes to band together after second consecutive loss
-
Bernache-Baker, Dr. Barbara
-
Virginia men's basketball team drops out of AP Top 25 for first time since 2017
The Latest
- Two Greene teachers earn national certification
- Holiday Lake 4-H camp needs upgrades
- $10,000 grant spurs planning “The sky’s the limit” for Greene Commons
- County accepts land gift at Gateway Center
- Brewery brings local flavor to Greene
- Collier files motion to dismiss state’s lawsuit against him
- A look back at the most-viewed stories of 2019
- Dozen: Shifflett gets Greene students excited about STEM
Latest Local Offers
Check out our website for current listings and open houses!
Paul Obaugh Ford
Visit us in store on Lee Jackson Highway in Staunton, VA or online at http://www.paulobaughf…
Valley Nissan of Staunto
Visit us in store on Lee Jackson Highway in Staunton, VA or online at http://www.stauntonnis…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.