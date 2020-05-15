Three teachers from William Monroe Middle School drove around Greene County last Friday to congratulate the nine students who had winning projects in the state National History Day contest. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s event was held virtually, but the teachers wanted to celebrate the students—while remaining socially distant—for all the hard work. Students will turn their projects in for the national contest this month.
