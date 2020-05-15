Greene County resident Billie Via organized a dancing event on Facebook last week to entertain residents at The Renaissance Assisted Living in Stanardsville. Numerous people showed up to entertain the residents and bring a smile to their faces
Greene dons dancing shoes for area senior citizens
- Kathleen Borrelli/Record Staff
