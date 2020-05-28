While the phrase “school’s out” may have a weird connotation during the novel coronavirus pandemic, neighbors in Greenecroft decided it was only right to celebrate the end of the 2019-2020 school year and to do so with flair. Led by Sheriff Steve Smith, followed by deputies and state troopers an end of school parade was held Sunday, May 24. Kids decorated their bikes and scooters and parents decorated strollers and riding lawn mowers to mark the end of a very challenging school year.

“Brittney (Murphy) thought it would be a nice way to honor all the kids who didn’t get to have a regular end to their school year,” said James Murphy, resident of Greenecroft. After the parade kids enjoyed popsicles and popcorn.

