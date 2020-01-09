Greene County’s newly elected constitutional officers were sworn in before the Hon. Judge Daniel Bouton in the Greene County Circuit Court on Monday, Dec. 30. The courtroom was packed for the ceremony. With the sheriff being re-elected all the deputies also retook their oaths of office.
The Latest
- Two Greene teachers earn national certification
- Holiday Lake 4-H camp needs upgrades
- $10,000 grant spurs planning “The sky’s the limit” for Greene Commons
- County accepts land gift at Gateway Center
- Brewery brings local flavor to Greene
- Collier files motion to dismiss state’s lawsuit against him
- A look back at the most-viewed stories of 2019
- Dozen: Shifflett gets Greene students excited about STEM
Latest Local Offers
Valley Nissan of Staunto
Visit us in store on Lee Jackson Highway in Staunton, VA or online at http://www.stauntonnis…
Southern Air Residential | Heating & Air | Charlottesville VA
We offer a full line of services including new system install, service agreements, and indoo…
Jason's Deli
Come in an rediscover the delicious sandwich that made New Orleans (and us) famous!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.