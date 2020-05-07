The Greene County Farmers Market had numerous plans in place for activities and vendors at Greene Commons in Stanardsville. Then the global COVID-19 pandemic hit and that left the market and vendors scrambling to align with the government’s orders limiting the number of people who can gather at a time. Many vendors are now offering online ordering and curb-side pickup options. For those who need to shop the market, there are numerous hand-washing stations and masks are encouraged. The Greene Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon until the end of October at the pavilion behind the county administration building, 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville.

