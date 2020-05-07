The Greene County Farmers Market had numerous plans in place for activities and vendors at Greene Commons in Stanardsville. Then the global COVID-19 pandemic hit and that left the market and vendors scrambling to align with the government’s orders limiting the number of people who can gather at a time. Many vendors are now offering online ordering and curb-side pickup options. For those who need to shop the market, there are numerous hand-washing stations and masks are encouraged. The Greene Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon until the end of October at the pavilion behind the county administration building, 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Nice ring to it: Former Virginia CB Bryce Hall gets engaged days after being chosen in the NFL Draft
-
Showalter, Clinton Thomas
-
Phase One of reopening Virginia could start at the end of next week, Northam says
-
Losing $3m a day, UVa Health furloughs employees, cuts executive and physician pay
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
The Latest
- The Spirit of the Mountain program at SNP
- BOS holds real estate tax rate at 82 cents
- Greene looks at what it will take to start own EMS
- Register to vote, for absentee ballots
- Release: National Guard will be in Greene on Monday to help fit healthcare workers' masks
- Slope Repairs on Route 33 IN Rockingham County MAY 6-7
- Greene County Record wins 6 first-place awards in annual contest
- Board Briefs 4-30-2020
promotion
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Latest Local Offers
Roy Wheeler Realty Co | Homes For Sale
Check out our current listings, open houses, or drop us a line! http://www.roywheeler.com/
Visit us in store on Lee Jackson Highway in Staunton, VA or online at http://www.myvalleysub…
Commonwealth Assisted Living
Visit your local Commonwealth community today. www.CommonwealthAL.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.