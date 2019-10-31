Oct. 31
The Greene County Rescue Squad will host a trunk or treat from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. Parking is beside the building in the grass. Be sure not to block the driveway in case of an emergency. Squad members and their “boo-tiful” decorated trunks look forward to seeing you there. The squad is at 9845 Spotswood Trail in Stanardsville.
Dyke Volunteer Fire Department will be handing out candy and toys on Halloween Night. If anyone would like to set up and give up candy they will have spots available. The department is on Dyke Road (Route 810) in Dyke.
Wooly Lam Antiques and Gifts in Ruckersville opens its parking lot for a Trunk or Treat from 5-8 p.m. The shop is on U.S. Route 29 north about a half-mile from the intersection with U.S. Route 33, across from Lowe’s.
Nov. 2
The Woman’s Club of Greene County hosts the 2019 Helping Hands Holiday Craft Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ruckersville Elementary School. The event benefits the club’s scholarship program. There will be new crafters, raffles, live entertainment and food trucks. This event showcases about 40 of the best artists and craftspeople in Central Virginia and surrounding areas. If weather permits, some booths will be outside. Discover unique and unusual items and gifts for home and garden, friends, family or something special just for you. Vendors are indoors so rain or shine. For a sneak peek, visit www.facebook.com/gvawc. For more information, visit https://womansclubgreene.org or email Chairwoman Monica Waugh at monicafwaugh@gmail.com or call (434) 990-0403.
Nathanael Greene Elementary School’s Annual Family Fun Night will be held at the school, 8094 Spotswood Trail, Stanardsville on Saturday, Nov. 2. The doors open at 4 p.m. with games beginning at 5 p.m. There will be 20 bingo games with kid prizes. Every person attending must be playing. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Because seating will be limited, the purchase of a pre-sale ticket for $5 per person is encouraged. Only people with pre-sale tickets are guaranteed a seat. Walk-ins are welcome until seating runs out. Presale tickets will be sold starting Oct. 15 from 7:55 a.m.– 3 p.m. Individuals, friends, acquaintances or businesses are encouraged to donate toward the prizes. Call Kim McInturff at (434) 939-9001 x 2902 during regular school hours to give a prize, or send a donation to the school.
Nov. 3
The Art Guild of Greene presents the movie “LOVING VINCENT,” winner of the 2017 Golden Globes, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Greene County Library. The event is open to the public, Popcorn will be served. The library is at 222 Main St. in Stanardsville.
Learn to play roller hockey at free clinics, sponsored by the Madison Hockey League, in Madison on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 3-4 p.m. This is for players with no experience or who want to try the sport before committing to the season. Equipment will be available on first-come, first-served basis. No skating skills are required and open to ages 4-18 years. Sign up at http://bit.ly/LEARNTOPLAYMHL. For information, visit the Madison Hockey League on Facebook.
Nov. 7
Bound2plz Books in Orange welcomes artist and author Bob Anderson on Thursday, Nov 7 at 5:30 p.m. “The Sunken Forest” is an award-winning ecological thriller. For information, call (540) 672-4000.
Nov. 10
Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church in Ruckersville hosts a forum on hunger with Millie Winstead of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and Rhonda Oliver of Feeding Greene as guest speakers. Soup and salad dinner will be from 6-6:30 p.m. and conversation will begin at 6:30 p.m. and there will be time for questions. The church is at 6566 Spring Hill Road in Ruckersville. For more information, visit www.brpcva.org or call (434) 985-8820.
Nov. 11
American Legion Post 128 holds its annual Veterans Day Ceremony in front of the Greene County Courthouse beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.
Nov. 11 is free entrance day in the National Parks in honor of Veterans Day.
Nov. 13
The Greene County School Board will hold its regular meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. in the County Meeting Room, County Administration Building, 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville.
Nov. 15
Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department will host two bands on Nov. 15 from 7-10 p.m. Earlysville Boys will play from 7-8:30 p.m. and Allen Newton from 8:30-10 p.m. Call (434) 985-7030 for more information.
Nov. 19
Former Del. Winsome Earle Sears will be the guest speaker at the Tuesday, Nov. 19 Madison County Republican Women’s meeting from 6-8:30 p.m. Winsome served as a Marine, is a former congressional candidate, the author of “Stop Being A Christian Wimp!” and a motivational speaker. Dinner is $8 and the menu will feature favorite pasta dishes with great sides and desserts. The event will be held at Madison Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 1236 Fishback Road, Madison. For more information, call (540) 923-4109.
Nov. 27
Wednesday, Nov. 27 is the last day to submit applications to be part of the Woman’s Club of Greene County’s Christmas Gift Project. This project provides new toys and books to children in Greene that would otherwise be unable to celebrate fully in the joy of Christmas. Applications must be signed by the child’s parent or guardian. Children through age 14 are eligible. Applications are available at Greene County Social Services, Greene County day cares and primary/elementary schools and the Greene County Health Department. Donations may be made at any time by mailing a check payable to the Woman’s Club of Greene County with Christmas Gift Project in the memo line. Mail checks to Woman’s Club of Greene County, P.O. Box 352, Stanardsville VA 22973.
Dec. 7
The Greene County Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Stanardsville will present the 14th Annual Parade of Lights along Main Street in Stanardsville, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. This event is rain or shine. To participate in the parade or to help with the event, email office@greenecoc.org.
Dec. 10
The Greene County Lions Club, Piedmont Stella Masonic Lodge #50 and the American Red Cross invite everyone to donate blood Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 2-6:30 p.m. at the Eugene Giuseppe Center of Piedmont Virginia Community College in Stanardsville. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins welcome.
Dec. 14-15
The Art Guild of Greene will host a gingerbread house contest. Houses are due to the Greene County Library between 2-4 p.m. on Dec. 14 and everyone is invited to the reception and awards at 3 p.m. on Dec. 15. Rules for the contest can be found at www.artguildofgreene.org.
