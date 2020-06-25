An empty shelter in Greene

T-Anna Gibson shows off the empty kennels last week at the Greene County Animal Shelter.

 Photo by Brian Mellott/For the Greene County Record

On the morning of Friday, June 12, Jimmy, a hound dog mix, left the Greene County Animal Shelter with his new forever family, leaving the shelter empty for the first time since 1999.

“I was out with my mother transporting another animal when we got the text,” says T- Anna Gibson. “We were just in shock.”

“We had to head back to the shelter just to confirm it,” says Gibson’s mother, Rhonda. “This has never happened since I’ve been involved at the shelter.”

Across the country, animal shelters are emptying out. This is, in large part, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine restrictions that have been placed on the public.

With physical contact with others considered taboo and limitations on socialization, many people feeling the need to connect are turning to their companion animals. T-Anna Gibson, who has been involved with the shelter since the age of 5, believes that people just have more time than they did before.

“More people are adopting now because they are home more to spend time with the dog,” she says.

With the shelter temporarily empty, the staff are taking the time to clean, restock, and get more organized as they prepare for their next guests.

