Reclusive by nature, the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns have not been too difficult for painter Charlene Swartley of Stanardsville.
“I’m so fortunate to have art as my refuge,” said Swartley, who uses oils as her medium. “I’m not inferring I’m burying my head in the sand, but art allows me a place to escape to and to use my creativity to find peace and healing. When I’m painting, music playing, I’m in my own world—I’m in the painting. There’s very little that can distract me and I never bring a telephone into my studio.”
Swartley’s light-filled studio is attached to her recently built home near Haneytown and she tries to paint every day. She took a little bit of a hiatus to sell a home, design this home and to live in a temporary location while it was being built.
“Art is expressed in architecture, as well,” she said. “I’m very happy with the results; if I left something out, I haven’t realized it yet.”
As Swartley has begun to unpack unfinished works from her storage unit, she has had the chance to reimagine them a bit.
She points to a painting underway of a barn with a rusted fence with morning glories climbing it and the Blue Ridge Mountains behind it.
“This is the Amicus Road barn. There used to be two of them,” she said. “The mountains do go like that and there is the fence. When I got it out of storage there were these blots on it and I thought to myself, ‘What was I thinking?’ Then the light bulb went on—morning glories.”
Swartley said she grew up wanting to be a famous artist and knew they all painted in oils so she learned to do that, as well, even though it takes longer to dry.
“I’m meticulous or as my friends would say, I’m detail oriented,” she said. “When I’m done, it won’t be good enough. So, my motto is once I sign it, I never go back.”
In a different barn painting, Swartley had originally painted turkeys in front in tall grass but then she decided it needed something different. She removed the turkeys using turpentine.
“I may put some deer crossing in front of it,” she said.
Swartley does commissioned work from clients, too, where she follows the customer’s specifications for details.
“My last commission was interesting,” she said. “I was asked to paint a spinning wheel on a tire cover for the person’s Jeep.”
Growing up in rural Nebraska, Swartley loves the country.
“My favorite subject will always be the rural scenes with an old barn, cumulus sky, rolling hills or the Blue Ridge Mountains and fields of grass, wheat or hay—it represents serenity,” she said.
Her favorite painting she’s created—also a barn—is framed and hanging on the wall above the sofa in her home.
“I won an award in a big juried art show and barns usually never win awards. I actually ended up winning several awards,” she said. “But it’s my favorite because it’s my first. I told my daughter if nobody wants it in the family to bury it with me when I die.”
Swartley said she feels a connectedness to Greene County.
“There are so many wonderful artists here and not just painters but craftsmen, jewelry makers, woodworking artists, potters and it’s nice to talk to them; it’s nice to be surrounded by like people,” she said. “I think it’s a very spiritual area; I don’t know why I feel that way, but I do.”
Sometimes Swartley isn’t privy to who purchased a painting and where it is going, but there are two she was told: one is of a friend’s charming Victorian and it was purchased by someone in Georgia and one is of a barn with a melting snow scene and was purchased by someone in Louisiana.
“It’s such an affirmation that my subject matter is what some people love as well,” she said. “Maybe they feel the snow and maybe they know what it is to walk through that snow and smell the freshness in the air. And I’m hoping that’s what they get out of it. I have a certain style and not everybody will like my style; I paint how I paint and hope that someone else enjoys it.”
Right now Swartley is mainly working on completing new paintings, but she does have some on display for sale at the Coin and Gift Shop in Harrisonburg. It’s unclear if the usual art shows of the fall will continue to be held due to the coronavirus pandemic, but once she has some new artwork she says she’ll figure out marketing them.
Swartley is a member of the Art Guild of Greene County. She is still accepting commissions via phone at (434) 985-9810.
