Vyvyan Rundgren has made more than 100 cloth face masks to donate to UVA hospital to help offset the scarcity of personal protective equipment (PPE) available to healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through the Greene Art Guild, Rundgren asked for guild members, family and friends to donate materials such as elastics, fabric and plastic for use in the construction of masks and face shields and has now been asked to also create some surgical caps.
The response to the call for donations has been overwhelming, she said.
“I asked the post office if people could drop off elastics and would they please put them in the Art Guild’s P.O. Box and surprisingly they said yes,” said Rundgren.
Fellow guild member Cory Ryan has also been hard at work creating plastic face shields, which are used by doctors to help protect them as they work with COVID-19 testing and treatment of patients.
This week, the guild put up a sign near the LOVE art installment in front of the Greene County Technical Education Center, honoring first responders.
For more information on how you can help in the ongoing effort to supplement personal protective equipment, email Rundgren at vyvyanr@gmail.com or through the guild website artguildofgreene.org.
