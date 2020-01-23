The Art Guild of Greene boasted record numbers at its annual membership meeting on Sunday, Jan. 19. Members put on a showcase of their talent in the hallway outside the Greene County Public Library, and Tom Evans entertained on his banjo before the meeting started.
Among the guild members whose art was showcased are Rusty Burwell and Mark Beall, woodworkers; Janis Beall, mixed media and decorative painter; Bobie Burwell, photographer; Kathy Kelley, gourd artist; KathE Doerr and Ron Michael, clay sculptors.
Cory Ryan, guild president, shared some of the group’s accomplishments from the past year. Thanks to income from various events and classes, the guild was able to provide $2,000 in art scholarships to two high school seniors. And thanks to the barn quilt program, the guild also donated hundreds of dollars to local art teachers to buy supplies for their classrooms in both the fall and spring.
In furtherance of their partnership, the art guild donated $2,000 to the Greene Commons to aid in its creation and in the creation of future programming. The guild also bought a booth for the farmers market to enable members to sell or display artwork on Saturdays this upcoming market season (April – October).
Various technological improvements included the purchase of an online calendar app for guild events, designing of new guild pamphlets and purchase of advertising pens to give out at all art classes. The guild also participated in the farm bureau’s haybale contest, held its annual membership picnic in July, sponsored the Scottish fiddler’s concert at Lydia Lodge, held its first annual art show in September and a plein air event in October.
Plans for 2020 include many art classes and events open to the public as well as increased participation with the Greene Commons through the farmer’s market and more.
Vyvyan Rundgren, guild treasurer, presented on the Greene County Barn Quilt Trail and upcoming programs. While 113 quilts are on display as part of the local tourism attraction, she hopes to eventually have 200. Classes will be offered every month, and the winners of last year’s barn quilt contests at the public schools are now on display. There are six quilts, one at each school including the Greene County Technical Education Center.
Judy Berger, manager of the Greene Commons, presented on new initiatives for the coming year, many of which hope to include the various members of the art guild. This year’s farmer’s market, which runs every Saturday from April through October, will feature a weekly theme. Berger is working with USDA to arrange for SNAP benefits so residents can use their food stamp benefits to purchase fresh produce at the market. There also will be live music every week, with a “Greene Room” tent for the musicians.
To learn more about the art guild, or to find an event that interests you, visit artguildofgreene.org.
