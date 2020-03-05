Southern Style Breakfast at Cedar Grove
Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren will serve a Southern-style breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7. The menu includes homemade sausage gravy, chipped beef, biscuits, French toast, eggs, potatoes, sausage, bacon, juice and coffee. The church is at 607 Cedar Grove Road in Ruckersville. Cost is $8 for adults; $4 for children 6-10; and children under 6 eat for free.
Westover United Methodist holds breakfast
Westover United Methodist Church hosts an all-you-can-eat country breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7. There will be pancakes, eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy and more. Adults are $8 and children 10 and under eat for free. Proceeds benefit the building fund and Greene Alliance of Church and Community Efforts (GRACE). Westover is at 2801 Fredericksburg Road, Ruckersville. For more information, call (434) 985-6054.
Westover UMC holds a chili cookoff
Westover United Methodist Church hosts a chili cookoff and white elephant sale on Saturday, March 14 from 6-8 p.m. There is no charge for the meal but donations are accepted to benefit the church building fund. The church is at 2801 Fredericksburg Road in Ruckersville.
Anniversary celebration at Shiloh Baptist
Shiloh Baptist Church will celebrate the Rev. Dr. Harrison L. Williams’ 23rd pastor’s and first lady’s anniversary at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 15. The Rev. Dr. Darnell Lundy of Main Uno Baptist Church of Rochelle will be the guest preacher. Lunch will be served at 2 p.m. Shiloh Baptist Church is on Shiloh Road in Stanardsville.
Ebenezer celebrates anniversary
Ebenezer Baptist Church in Charlottesville will celebrate its 128th anniversary on Sunday, March 15 at the 11 a.m. service. All are welcome to attend. Ebenezer Baptist Church is at 113 6th St. NW, Charlottesville.
Learn more about addiction at Blue Ridge
Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church will hold a special addiction forum beginning at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 15. Greene County Sheriff Steve Smith and a representative from the Greene Care Clinic will talk about addiction in Greene County and the surrounding areas and ways to help. There will be a light supper at 6 p.m. followed by the discussion and time for questions and answers at the end. Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church is at 6566 Spring Hill Road in Ruckersville. All are welcome. For more information, call (434) 985-8820.
Deanes in concert in Charlottesville
The Deanes of Stanardsville will perform at Charlottesville Church of the Brethren from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, March 21. The bluegrass and gospel concert is a fundraiser for capital improvements for the church. Refreshments will be available for purchase and a bake sale will also be held. The church is at 1225 E. Rio Road, Charlottesville.
Ebenezer holds spring revival
Ebenezer Baptist Church in Charlottesville will hold its spring revival from March 23-25. Guest preachers will be: Harold Miller of Mount Zion in Advance Mills on March 23; Sherman White of Wake Forest Baptist on March 24; the Rev. Dr. Harrison Williams of Shiloh Baptist Church in Stanardsville on March 25. Service begins at 7 p.m. each evening and all are welcome to attend. Ebenezer Baptist Church is at 113 6th St. NW, Charlottesville.
SUMC Lent and Easter schedule
Stanardsville United Methodist Church will hold Palm Sunday services on Sunday, April 5 at 8:30 a.m. for contemporary service and 11 a.m. for traditional service with Sunday School at 10 a.m.
Holy Week services will be held Monday, April 6-Sunday, April 12 as follows:
- April 6: 12:10 p.m. with guest speaker
- April 7: 12:10 p.m. with guest speaker
- April 8: 12:10 p.m. with guest speaker
- Maundy Thursday, April 9: 12:10 p.m. with guest speaker and 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday service
- Good Friday, April 10: 12:10 p.m. Stations of the Cross Worship and 7 p.m. Good Friday service
Easter Sunday, April 12: 6:45 a.m. Sunrise Service at The Station; 7:30 a.m. church breakfast; 8:30 a.m. contemporary service; 10 a.m. Sunday School; and 11 a.m. traditional service.
Zion Baptist Church holds Jubilee 2020
Zion Baptist Church will hold its Jubilee 2020 April 5-9, beginning at 6:45 p.m. nightly.
- April 5, music guest Three Bridges with preaching by Pastor Bryan Smith.
- April 6, music guest Jeff & Sheri Easter with preaching by Brian Autry, executive director-SBCV.
- April 7, music guest Jim & Melissa Brady with preaching by Pastor Kelly Burris.
- April 8, music guest The Bowling Family and preaching by Pastor Mike Hyde.
- April 9, music guest Brian Free & Assurance with preaching by Pastor Grant Ethridge.
There will also be Kids’ Jubilee nightly. For more information, call (540) 672-3382. The church is also on Facebook at facebook.com/Zion Baptist Church.
Shiloh Baptist holds Cruise-in
Shiloh Baptist Church will hold its second annual Cruise-in on Saturday, April 11 from 1-4 p.m. Rain date is April 18 with same times. For more information, contact either Deacon Daniel Blakey at (434) 825-9316 or Deacon Rudolph Banks at (540) 718-6064. There will be fellowship, good and gospel music, too. The church is at 71 Shiloh Road in Stanardsville.
