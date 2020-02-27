Westover United Methodist Church holds its cemetery meeting
The next Westover Cemetery meeting will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 10 a.m. at the pavilion behind Westover United Methodist Church at 2801 Fredericksburg Rd., Ruckersville. Anyone who is interested in the history and care of Westover Cemetery is invited to attend. The meetings are open to everyone in Greene County and families of residents. For additional information, please call Bonny at (434) 985-3751.
Grace Episcopal Church holds a free neighborhood brunch on Saturday
Grace Episcopal Church hosts a Neighborhood Brunch on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 10:30 a.m. This will be the church’s first Neighborhood Brunch of the year on our one extra day of 2020. The theme will be “A Gift of 24 Hours.” The brunch is free and open to all.
Shiloh Church of the Brethren will hold a special Valentine’s Day dinner
Shiloh Church of the Brethren Youth Group holds a Valentine’s Day dinner from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29. Price is $9 per person and children 5 and under are $4. Menu will include chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, desserts and more. Reservations are required by Wednesday, Feb. 26 by calling Sheena Coleman at (434) 987-5839.
Stanardsville Baptist Church will
host speaker and services
Stanardsville Baptist Church hosts Evangelist Don McCann to speak at its 11 a.m. service on Sunday, March 1 and nightly at 7 p.m. from March 1-4. There will be special music each evening. All are welcome.
Antioch Baptist holds annual missions revival service and banquet
“Fire on Wednesday” Missions Revival Night will be held on Wednesday, March 4. Praise, worship and music begin at 7 p.m. Special guest will be the Rev. Joseph Moore of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Orange, along with the Shady Grove Male Chorus and others. A banquet will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 4 p.m. at the Madison Fire Hall. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Dr. Gregory Baldwin Dean of Mount Bethel Baptist Educational Congress of Washington, D.C. Musical guests will be the Rev. Isaac Howard and Howard Harmonizers of Fairfax. Worship leaders will be Bishop Michael V. Jackson and First Lady Louise Jackson of Emmanuel Christian Center of Ruckersville. Tickets are $25 or a table of eight is $175. All proceeds benefit missions and outreach. Contact the Rev. Frank D. Lewis Sr. at (540) 661-2071 for information.
Southern Style Breakfast will be held at Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren
Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren will serve a Southern-style breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7. The menu includes homemade sausage gravy, chipped beef, biscuits, French toast, eggs, potatoes, sausage, bacon, juice and coffee. The church is at 607 Cedar Grove Road in Ruckersville. Cost is $8 for adults; $4 for children 6-10; and children under 6 eat for free.
Westover United Methodist Church holds its monthly community breakfast
Westover United Methodist Church hosts an all-you-can-eat country breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7. There will be pancakes, eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy and more. Adults are $8 and children 10 and under eat for free. Proceeds benefit the building fund and Greene Alliance of Church and Community Efforts (GRACE). Westover is at 2801 Fredericksburg Road, Ruckersville. For more information, call (434) 985-6054.
Charlottesville Church of the Brethren hosts The Deanes in concert
The Deanes of Stanardsville will perform at Charlottesville Church of the Brethren from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, March 21. The bluegrass and gospel concert is a fundraiser for capital improvements for the church. Refreshments will be available for purchase and a bake sale will also be held. The church is at 1225 E. Rio Road, Charlottesville.
Stanardsville United Methodist Church holds special Lent and Easter services
Stanardsville United Methodist Church will hold Palm Sunday services on Sunday, April 5 at 8:30 a.m. for contemporary service and 11 a.m. for traditional service with Sunday School at 10 a.m.
Holy Week services will be held Monday, April 6-Sunday, April 12 as follows:
April 6: 12:10 p.m. with guest speaker.
April 7: 12:10 p.m. with guest speaker.
April 8: 12:10 p.m. with guest speaker.
Maundy Thursday, April 9: 12:10 p.m. with guest speaker and 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday service.
Good Friday, April 10: 12:10 p.m. Stations of the Cross Worship and 7 p.m. Good Friday service.
Easter Sunday, April 12: 6:45 a.m. Sunrise Service at The Station; 7:30 a.m. church breakfast; 8:30 a.m. contemporary service; 10 a.m. Sunday School; and 11 a.m. traditional service.
Shiloh Baptist Church will hold its
second annual Cruise-in in April
Shiloh Baptist Church will hold its second annual Cruise-in on Saturday, April 11 from 1-4 p.m. Rain date is April 18 with same times. For more information, contact either Deacon Daniel Blakey at (434) 825-9316 or Deacon Rudolph Banks at (540) 718-6064. There will be fellowship, food and gospel music, too. The church is at 71 Shiloh Road in Stanardsville.
Shiloh Baptist Church schedules its summer Vacation Bible School
Shiloh Baptist Church will host its Vacation Bible School from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Monday, June 22 through Friday, June 26. Ages 3 and older are welcome and there will be adult classes, as well. This year’s theme is Concrete Crane: Jesus! Our Strong Foundation. For more information, contact Janet Banks Frye at (434) 466-4347.
