 Courtesy photo

Jamie Wagner, is the recipient of the 2019–20 SNVC Institute at Longwood University Undergraduate $1,000 Scholarship. This award is based on demonstrated leadership qualities and the university said Wagner exemplifies the spirit of a Longwood University citizen leader.

Wagner is a Communication Sciences and Disorders Major and has been active on campus with various service organizations such as Operation Smile, the National Student Speech-Language Hearing Association, the Lions Club, Heartland Horse Heroes, FACES, the Aneurism and AVM Foundation and the Southside SPCA. As a member of the Cormier Honors College, she has hosted perspective students to Longwood University.

“She assumes leadership roles, often serving as an officer or chairperson, to not only plan and organize events, but is also ‘hands on’ at the actual events to raise money, promote awareness and ensure successful outcomes,” the university said in a release.

In her essay Wagner wrote, “These positions have presented new experiences to me and given me the opportunity to work on new skills to be a successful leader.”

The SNVC Institute at Longwood University is a client partner of the FranklinCovey organization and offers “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” training each semester on the Longwood University campus. On-site training is available for interested organizations. For information, visit: www.longwood.edu/business/snvc/

Next training at the Longwood University campus: Nov. 4-5

