The Easter Bunny practiced social distancing at Terrace Greene apartments in Barboursville on Saturday, April 11. Residents left Easter baskets on the sidewalk near their apartments and waved from the balconies as the bunny, led by a golf cart train of lovely ladies, left candy and prize eggs from local vendors at each apartment.
The bunny and his helper also visited dozens of families in Preddy Creek neighborhood later that same day, delivering eggs to baskets left at the top of driveways thanks to Josh Griffith (Farmers Insurance Agency) and his wife Stacy. For kids who have experienced so much uncertainty and change in recent weeks due to the pandemic, this simple act of kindness left a lot of smiles.
