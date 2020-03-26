There’s a new club in town. Greene County 4H has established an Alpaca Club for those interested in learning about this form of livestock. Before the order for social distancing the club held its first meeting on March 10 when the kids were introduced to Sunfyre at the Greene County Extension Office in Stanardsville.
Chanel Hammer, Alpaca Club leader and Sunfyre’s owner, led the meeting with an overview of facts about alpacas including how they differ from llamas, how to select and care for the health of your herd and what types of activities are best for showing alpacas at farm and livestock shows.
The club is open to kids over the age of 9, and alpaca ownership is not a requirement to join. Hammer, who currently owns 12 alpacas, will be bringing the kids to her farm after the initial introductory lessons so they can practice working with the animals, after the novel coronavirus emergency is under control.
“Alpacas are very much social animals; they do not like to be alone,” Hammer said. “So we usually don’t have our alpacas alone; we usually take two. If we do have one like we did tonight, it’s for a very short period of time and then we get them back (to the herd) so they’re not stressed out.”
Alpacas, which are much smaller in size and fluffier than llamas, are gentle, intelligent and extremely observant.
“You can train them to walk on leads, and you can train them to do performance and obstacle competitions,” Hammer said. “Some people even train the alpacas to be therapy animals.”
In fact, two of Hammer’s herd go into nursing homes and schools, and they are often requested for photo opportunities at weddings.
Whether people are looking for a show-quality alpaca, a fiber-quality animal to make yarn and wool or simply a pet, the Alpaca Club will be learning the differences to look for in these adorable animals, and will eventually start to practice for the possibility of showing some of their own or of Hammer’s animals for this summer’s second annual Greene County Farm and Livestock Show.
Club members also discussed methods of turning alpaca wool into quality fiber for a variety of potential craft products.
“I have the fiber made into yarn, and then I weave with it and make hats and scarves and shawls,” Hammer said.
If you’re interested in learning how to keep and care for alpacas or just want to give your kids a chance to meet these gentle creatures, consider signing up for the 4H Alpaca Club, which will meet every second Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Greene County cooperative extension office, 10013 Spotswood Trail in Stanardsville, once things are back to normal. Contact Kathy Alstat at kalstat@vt.edu for more information.
