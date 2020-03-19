Ashlea Leach was crowned Miss Greene on March 7 during the Greene County Lions Club annual event, prior to the cancellations of events that have followed since due to the novel coronavirus.

Lydia Morris earned the Community Service Award for bringing in the most items for Feeding Greene foodbank with 247 items. The contestants as a whole group brought in more than 900 items weighing 841 pounds, which will come in handy during the current crisis. The food was delivered to Feeding Greene on March 4.

We want to send a congratulations to all those who placed during the event.

The winners and placements are as follows:

Little Miss

  • Leighann Shifflett
  • Josie Rogers, first runner up
  • Kylah Morris, second runner up

Little Mister

  • Kayden Lauer

Petite Miss

  • Aubry Morris
  • Macey Conley, first runner up
  • Aliyah Ntenda, second runner up

Pre-teen Miss

  • Emily Ryan
  • Makayla Graves, first runner up
  • Lydia Morris, second runner up

Junior Miss

  • Brianna Gibson
  • Pazley Shifflett, first runner up
  • Kanara Faulkner, second runner up

Miss Greene

  • Ashlea Leach
  • Jeyda Rogers, first runner up

People’s Choice

  • Makenzie Morris

Cover Miss

  • Savannah Slaughter

Community Service award

  • Lydia Morris

