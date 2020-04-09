Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order 53, issued on March 23, mandated the closure of all personal care services that cannot adhere to social distancing, such as spas, massage parlors and nail and hair salons.
Britt Taylor, a William Monroe High School graduate and manager of Bubbles Salon in Hollymead shopping center, closed the salon’s doors on Saturday March 21.
“My whole team has been affected by this as we were doing well and several members of my team were in their ‘winning’ season, if you will,” Taylor said. “One (teammate) just purchased a home under contract, the other just purchased a brand new 2020 car and another was looking forward to taking her children to Disney for spring break, but all these plans quickly fell to the wayside.”
Despite personal disappointments, Taylor and her team recognize the necessity of the executive order and are doing their best to stay positive.
“Being categorized as a non-essential business is a scary and hard time,” she said. “Most ‘non-essential’ workers in our area are feeling frustrated of the unknown, which is to be expected.” Taylor appreciates that her company cares more about the safety of its employees and clients than it does about making money, but being out of work is always difficult.
“We have all called and FaceTimed each other multiple times telling each other how much we miss each other and the salon,” she said. “I honestly think this whole experience taught me how much I value them and made me realize what a privilege it is to be their leader.”
Although the salon will not be able to take any appointments for hair styles or color touch-ups, Taylor does not necessarily recommend trying to do your own hair color at home.
“We have tried to continue a chain hashtag in the industry called #showyourroots for the salon,” she said, noting that people all over the country are letting their natural hair color show and posting photos with the hashtag to show solidarity with one another and support for the industry; since we’re not going out anywhere, there’s really no need to keep coloring our hair during this time, and showing what our hair looks like without the care of our favorite stylists shows how much we value their services.
“Show your stylist you are rooting for them, and show your roots,” said Taylor to her guests. “Gosh, we miss them probably more than they miss us … when this is all over we are going to need our guests just as much as they are going to need us.”
While the salon industry is going to be hit hard this season, Taylor wants her clients to try to focus on self-care instead of worrying about how they look.
“They won’t be out and about at special occasions and most will be staying in, (so) showing our roots for a bit won’t kill any of us,” she said. “Instead, we are trying to get guests to focus on doing self care for your hair, such as deep conditioning masques, which most of us don’t do on a regular basis. Now is the time to get your hair to a more healthy state for when the time comes for us to color it again.”
If you are thinking about doing a simple trim at home to keep your hair under control, Taylor said that “less is more… you can always take more off, but you can’t put it back on once it’s cut off.” She encourages those working on bang trims that now is the best time to look up videos on YouTube or Pinterest to see some fun styling tips or tricks or learn how to do braided styles on their own hair.
It’s not only hair salons that are struggling. Adam Canada, owner of Adam’s Barber Shop in Ruckersville, was also forced to close his doors after executive order 53.
“It is definitely a crazy moment in history and it’s going to put a huge dent in the economy for sure, especially for small business owners,” Canada said. “Those of us who don’t have a salary or some sort of contract simply don’t get paid unless we work. National chains have hundreds of stores all across the country to rely on … small family owned businesses don’t.”
Canada, whose father opened the barber shop in 1989, has enjoyed working there for many years.
“The joke was always death, taxes and haircuts,” he said. “Hair will always grow. It’s still growing, but now we just can’t cut it.”
Canada worries about his coworkers, Kameron Arrington and Zoe Graves, both of whom have lost their sources of income along with Canada and his wife.
“Of all the things that could potentially close a business, I don’t think anyone would have guessed it would be a virus,” he said. “It really stinks, but I’m sure all of us are on the same page about keeping the community safe.”
Canada urges his fellow Greene County neighbors to think about all the locally owned businesses during this time, as they are the most likely to be negatively impacted by lengthy mandated closures.
“Private businesses are a different breed,” he said. “We care for our customers, we develop a relationship with these people, we go to their funerals, ask about their kids. It’s not just about making money.”
While Canada hates the thought of having to ask for money, longtime customer David Garner has been asking locals to make monetary donations to the shop or buy gift cards to keep them afloat until it is safe to once again reopen the doors.
“I never would’ve thought people would want to send us donations or buy gift cards like they have,” said Canada, thanking Garner for this. “We’ve gotten donations and gift cards from people I’ve never met. Greene is one of the smallest counties in Virginia and now we can really see how close we all are.” Those who are interested can make a donation through Venmo @Adam-Shop.
In his home life, Canada is trying to focus on the positive, as well.
“I enjoy work, the customers and my coworkers and I miss them all, but I also know I get to teach my 10- year-old things he won’t be taught in school,” he said. “We get to have family dinners, and not feel rushed all the time. Also take care of things around the house I haven’t had time to do.”
As for those whose hair may already be past the point of needing a trim, Canada has the following words of wisdom: “My suggestion to folks trying to trim their hair is don’t do it alone. Just trim around the ears and neck. Everything is backwards in the mirror and once you make that cut, it’s cut.”
From two local stylists, try to focus on things that will make you feel better rather than worry about how you look. And in the meantime, don’t be afraid to #showyourroots.
