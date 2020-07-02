Stanardsville United Methodist Church congregants and members of the community participated in a drive-thru parade on Tuesday, June 23, to say goodbye to Pastor Chuck Winner.
Due to the coronavirus, a face-to-face goodbye was not permissible.
Winner was humbled by the show of support.
“Well, I have to be honest, I really don’t feel worthy of this kind of attention. And I understand and certainly support the congregation’s desire to say goodbye,” he said. “And I cherish that, as well. But, to go to this extent is just so special and so meaningful.”
The Methodist denomination requires pastors to retire once they reach 72 ½, which he will on June 30.
“My plan originally was to take a year off and then see what God has in mind for me,” he said. “But, then I got a call from the York River district and they asked me if I would take a part-time appointment for a small church in Hayes, Virginia, which is in Gloucester County. So, effective July 1, I’ll be taking on that new appointment. Apparently that year off was not necessary.”
Winner said he and his wife will miss the deep friendships they’ve developed over the past eight years in Greene County.
“When you’re a pastor and you come to a new church, almost automatically you have a certain amount of church family,” Winner said. “But, what was interesting is that after being here for not too awful long I found myself having a Greene County family.”
Winner said he’ll always remember the annual Strawberry Festival, but it’s the baptisms he’s performed that are the most rewarding and meaningful to him.
He said he hopes the SUMC congregation manages to keep the faith and follow the pathway to discipleship the church put together several years ago: Connect. Grow. Serve.
“It’s a means for us to stay in connection with both the people inside our church and outside our church, to grow spiritually and personally in Jesus Christ and lastly to maintain the responsibility to serve God’s kingdom by helping those who are in need in our community,” Winner said. “That’s been an important part of who we are as a church and I would very much like them to keep on track with that.”
A new pastor has been appointed to the church, Devon Earle.
