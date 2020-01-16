In the hustle and bustle of the holiday season it is sometimes hard to find the time to sit and enjoy the beautiful decorations put up to celebrate Christmas. One couple in Ruckersville has decided they won’t put away their collection until the end of January.
“It really brightens up January to keep it all up,” said Brenda Street.
As you walk into her home off Moore Road you’re immediately transported to a beautiful village going down the hall, with the businesses on the left and the homes where the “people” live on the right.
“This starts out with the clock tower and the church and it goes all the way down to the Curiosity shop,” she said. “There’s the church and then the theater and then restaurants and a courthouse and choir boys singing and a museum.”
Then you turn the corner and go under the covered bridge to the train station.
“And my daughter found a Cracker Barrel and then you hit the fire station,” she said.
In front of the fire station is a Dalmatian with a fireman.
From there you take a trip up to the fireplace mantel.
“Here is where you hit the little outskirt towns, not the fancy towns; I call this where I grew up,” said Brenda Street, who grew up in Richlands in Tazewell County, Virginia. “There’s a fire station back there and a little church. And there’s an old school.”
The next part is the ski slopes and the little skiers and then you’ve hit the wilderness. There are little ponds surrounded by pine trees and even fish for the fisherman—all pieces she found at an estate sale in Culpeper.
“Look at the detail of the little red birds on the trees,” she said. “It’s got a little mill. Oh, I didn’t know anything about the family there but I knew that I liked this.”
And above it all is Santa’s Workshop, the one that started it all.
“That’s my first one that my daughters bought for me—at least 30 years ago,” she recalled.
On the way to her kitchen, placed on her baker’s rack, is her collection of German wooden smokers and nutcrackers. And in the middle is a wooden man wearing a green coat and grey top hat—it was her first that she got back in the early 1980s. Another one plays “12 Days of Christmas.”
“I used to work for a German company and I’d always bring her back two or three every year,” said Homer. The Streets have been married for nearly 46 years.
The special little candles burn within the pieces as the smoke rises from their mouths. Each piece is unique and the attention to detail is obvious.
“This one is holding a replication of a Wedgewood Blue Onion plate on a tray,” Brenda Street said of the circa 1900 German dinnerware. “We picked up this and that over the years and we’ve found a few at estate sales, but we only buy the German ones.”
Brenda Street taught school for 40 years. Both she and Homer attended community college because the nearest four-year school was in West Virginia and their parents could not have afforded it. They married in their second year of college.
Brenda Street said growing up in rural Virginia her family didn’t have much, but Christmas was always a special time for her.
“My birthday is New Year’s Eve and our youngest was born on Christmas Eve,” she said. “Growing up we didn’t have anything and I didn’t live anywhere like this; I didn’t have anything like this, but it was still a special time. For our first Christmas tree we cut a cedar tree and back then I didn’t think there was any other kind of tree and all of our ornaments came from the dollar store.”
In their basement they still have a few of those ornaments, as well.
In the kitchen the cookie jars are displayed on the counter, along with Christmas mugs and teapots in cabinets with windows. There is a Santa that sits beside the sink which she brought back from Germany the one time she and Homer were able to travel together.
In their small sitting room is a tree filled mostly with glass ornaments, including hand blown, Waterford, Lenox and Swarovski.
“We’ve always had the angels and a little bit of this and a little bit of that. My goal now is to make this all glass,” she said. “We got this one in 2007 because that’s when we bought this house. I like the tree when I can come in here and turn off the lights except those on the tree and just look at him.”
Brenda Street really enjoys the hunt and she searches for the original and unique, including large Santas with human-like hands and faces and carolers that are right out of a Dickens’ story in her foyer.
In a display case, also in the foyer, is a set of clay THUN angels from Italy.
“They’re from a little town in the mountains of Italy,” Homer Street said. “We had to order the little candle balls (they hold) from the factory because we couldn’t find them over here.”
The rest of the display case is full of glass holiday figurines, including a train they found at an estate sale in Culpeper.
“And then there is this one,” Brenda Street said holding a small figure. “My (late) mama always had this little thing sitting out. I mean he’s nothing special, except for that.”
The family room is chock full of Santas.
“I had the United Christian Academy students come for a party and one year we did a contest to see who could guess how many Santas I had,” she said. “At that point it was 307, but there’s more now, including on dishes and everything.
“It takes us about two weeks to get all of it out and about three or four days to put it away,” Homer Street said. “She’d go all out even when we lived in Richlands.”
“It was neat because we lived on a bend and right below the high school. We had tree in front of the house and Homer would always put the lights on them,” she said.
“The school was the Richlands Blue Tornados so I’d put blue lights on the trees to make them look like tornados,” Homer Street said. “Everybody said they knew when it was Christmas when they saw the blue tornados.”
The Streets try to put up the decorations before Thanksgiving so they can enjoy them as long as possible.
“It doesn’t feel like Christmas if we don’t decorate,” she said. “I don’t have any rhyme or reason behind anything other than red and probably Santa Claus. It’s just a mixture of this and that and I’m just thankful it all goes together.”
