March may come in like a lion weather-wise but it starts with helping a Lions Club, as well. The annual Miss Greene Pageant, which will be held March 7, is the largest fundraiser for the Greene County Lions Club and it needs contestants in order to make it happen.
“The annual event has been going on since the 1950s,” said Stephanie Dowell, pageant chairperson. “Miss Greene not only represents the county at local events, they participate in the Miss Dogwood pageant and the Dogwood Parade in Charlottesville.”
Little Mister Greene is for boys 6-8 years old. For girls, there are five divisions for ages 6-24: Little Miss, Petite Miss, Pre-teen Miss, Junior Miss and Miss.
What does the Lions Club of Greene County do? Lions assist neighbors in need of help getting glasses or hearing aids and they participate in the photoscreening program at area schools. They also help collect old glasses and clean, sort, pack and ship them to developing countries. At Christmas there are food baskets to seniors, annual scholarships and blood drives in the community.
Photoscreening uses a special camera to take photos of a child’s eye and can help identify problems early in a child’s educational career—as well as throughout as their eyes change.
“The money raised from Miss Greene benefits Greene County residents,” Dowell said. “This year, we need to purchase a new Spot Camera vision screener. After this year, the software for our camera will no longer be updated. It’ll cost more than $7,000.”
A large part of the Miss Greene pageant is the community service participants complete throughout the year. Court members participated in many projects in 2019 from Toylift to a Memorial Day event at the American Legion Post 128. Little Miss Greene Makayleonna Welch and Little Mister Greene Kennon Lauer collected blankets for the Greene County Clinic to distribute to those in need. Many participated in events at the inaugural Greene County Farm & Livestock Show and they were all part of the Parade of Lights in Stanardsville.
“This was a great group of titleholders,” Dowell said. “They did a lot of activities. They also went to a nursing home here in Greene and handed out valentines there.”
The pageant also tries to be a good neighbor with the participants bringing in non-perishable food items to the rehearsal, held March 1, to be donated to the food bank. Dowell said the contestant who brings in the most will earn an award at the pageant.
Miss Greene gets a $500 scholarship, and that is able to be used for Piedmont Virginia Community College (PVCC) while the student is still in high school for those participating in dual enrollment.
One of the biggest benefits for contestants, beyond helping the Lions Club itself and the greater community, is the confidence gained through the process.
“One thing the older ones do is the interview portion and it helps so much for later on when they apply for a job or college,” Dowell said. “Right now my daughter is taking a public speaking class through the cohort program at PVCC and because of her pageant experience I think that makes the class easier for her. It helps with giving presentations and it gives you confidence. It takes a lot of courage to walk in front of other people on stage.”
The Miss (ages 16-24) contestants must be residents of Greene County, but the other age groups can be either a resident or registered student at one of the local public schools or United Christian Academy.
While early bird registration has passed, registration is open until Feb. 26 for $40 (including a $10 late fee). The fee will be waived with submission of a full-page ad for the program book. All age division winners will receive a crown, embroidered sash, trophy and flowers.
Registration forms with all the information are available at https://bit.ly/2HujLMa or by contacting Dowell at (434) 985-6127 or by email at greenecountypageant@gmail.com.
The pageant will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 6 p.m. at the Raymond C. Dingledine III Performing Arts Center at William Monroe High School. Admission is $5 per person for those over 5 years old. Program books will be sold for $5 each. Doors open at 5 p.m.
