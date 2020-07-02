Owen Godbold, an 18-year-old Greene County resident and recent high school graduate, spent months of his senior year investigating the history and future of farming in the county.
“I’ve been reading about alternative agriculture, alternative animal husbandry and alternative farming since I was 14,” Godbold said. “But I wanted to meet farmers, to talk to chefs, to really integrate myself into the food community and also make connections and showcase their stories.”
While working long hours on a farm in Warrenton for his summer internship, the young man took time out of his evening to share some reflections on what he has learned so far.
“It was my senior research project,” he said. “For our homeschool curriculum we had to do either a 20-page paper or some sort of project, and I chose to do a film. Back in August 2019 the kind of light bulb clicked and I was like, ‘I’m going to make a documentary, and it’ll showcase the history of farming in Greene County—the past, the present and the future’.”
Godbold, who was already somewhat familiar with video editing software due to his YouTube channel of videos on permaculture and hands-on farming tutorials, thought that creating an hour-long documentary would be a natural next step.
“I kind of already knew the video editing part, but I soon learned that what I knew was a miniscule amount of what I would have to know moving forward into the filming, the editing, the interviewing and all that good stuff,” Godbold explained. “As I later found out, it takes many, many hours to make any sort of film documentary … so the finished product was roughly 15 to 16 minutes long.”
The film, which is now available on his YouTube channel, showcases some of the history of Greene County farming along with interviews of 12 current farmers discussing their farming methods and background.
“What I found was the tip of the iceberg,” Godbold said. “I saw some scary alternative futures for Greene County farming, but I also saw the positive side—the young, vibrant side of it.”
The average age for farmers nationally is 60, so there are concerns in the farming community that if young people do not take up the yoke and move farming into the 21st century that farming as a way of life will die out, as Godbold saw in his research.
But there is cause for hope, as shown in the young adults who have chosen to become farmers, a few of which Godbold interviewed for his film.
“Seeing younger farmers like Margaret Myers of Little Brook Farm—seeing a 19-year-old, you know, look at her dad’s land and say ‘I’m going to farm this, but I’m not going to do it the conventional way, I’m going to find an alternative way to steward the land and be an interconnected source in the community’ … seeing the connections and then seeing the older farmers’ wisdom, and understanding that while they’re aging year by year, they still have just a vast knowledge base that they can pass on to the next generation,” Godbold said.
To understand the history of farming in Greene County, Godbold explored historical records (including the Greene County Record archives) for stories of farming for as far back as those records exist.
“How did we farm 80 years ago, 160 years ago? Greene was founded in 1838. How much has changed since then? There’s so much we don’t know,” Godbold said. “There’s brief glimpses of the 17th century, before Greene was even a county, and then there’s some brief history of William Monroe … If it’s between 1800 and 2000, the USDA gives some pretty cool raw statistics, but that’s all it is. There’s no storyline, no documentation.”
While the historical records showcase much of what life was like over the past two centuries, there was little to be found on farming methods. Godbold believes this is because the farming lifestyle was one that was passed down from generation to generation and was not often written down, but now that small-town farmers seem to be a dying breed he hopes more of them will take the time to preserve that knowledge for future generations.
“Learning to grow has never been easier,” he said. “To be a farmer you have the masters of Virginia native agriculture at the tips of your fingers; that iPhone can show you some master classes on YouTube … I am just so excited to be looking in the farming world, like do I want to do this as a career? And I’m really excited to see other young farmers like Margaret challenge themselves and seek alternative ways to make a living of farming.”
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, with offices and businesses closing or having to make major modifications to their business models, Godbold reflects that it is a good time to be a farmer because food will always be essential. As grocery stores struggled to keep shelves filled and the meat-packing industry took a huge hit, local farmers worked harder than ever to get their products to consumers through modified farmers markets or even supplying directly to restaurants or to home consumers to help bridge the gaps in the supply chain.
“We do have a lot of conventional farmers (in Greene), but I think there’s a lot of room to grow,” Godbold said. With the Virginia climate and soil, there is a lot of possibility for young farmers to explore both conventional and alternative farming in the area.
As for what young people can do to help the farming industry, Godbold hopes some might take a page out of his book and continue to research Greene’s history.
“Our young people, our high school students, need to know how much they can give to the community by researching and finding a chronological storyline and showcasing the past, because there is a ton that we don’t know,” he said. “It’s probably in a couple people’s attics, in diaries or whatever, and just no one’s gotten their hands dirty in search of it.”
After experiencing life on a farm with his summer internship, including the business aspects of farm life, Godbold hopes to have a better grasp on what comes next for him in terms of higher education and his future career in an agriculture related field.
As part of his documentary project, Godbold interviewed Joann Powell of the Greene County Historical Society, Margaret Myers of Little Brook Farm, John Ensor of Greene Meadows Farm, Michael Clark of Planet Diversified, Madi Ledford of Cair Paravel Farmstead, “the Pullet Man” Chris Morton, Jeff Hittinger of Octonia Stone Brew Works, Chef Eric Bein of Jack’s Shop Kitchen and several other local farm experts.
The documentary is available for viewing at youtube.com/watch?v=fXuXCGF2k94. You can check out more of Godbold’s farming videos by searching Virginia Farmer Wannabe on YouTube or at youtube.com/channel/UCgk4fMp9SzqOLxL0VPBpTmQ.
