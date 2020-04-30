Editor’s note: Send us any images of you and your family working in the gardens and we’ll add them to a gallery on our website, in our paper and on our social media!
It’s been more than a month that we’ve been under a stay-at-home order in Virginia and while we’ve had permission to walk in our neighborhoods, be outdoors in yards and exercise in parks—all while maintaining six feet of social distance between each other—more and more things are closing.
Greene County Community Park closed March 13 and Shenandoah National Park closed April 9. If you’re starting to go stir crazy you might think about spending some time gardening—from creating a pollinator patch in your yard to planting a victory garden to planting some annual flowers to perk up your view.
Pollinator Patches
They might be pesky sometimes and some of us may be allergic to stings, but we still need bees in this world, as well as other pollinators. Bees are a critical part of natural environments, helping our gardens through pollination—from vegetables to fruits and more. We need bees. Other pollinators you’ll see at these gardens include hummingbirds and butterflies.
The Rapidan River Master Gardeners, which serves Culpeper, Greene, Madison and Orange counties, have created native plant gardens and pollinator patches throughout the region. Why not create a little patch in your yard to help our pollinators out while you enjoy the view?
It’s important to plant native plants because that’s what our native pollinators will be drawn to the most. A few ideas include bee balm, golden rod, butterfly weed and witch hazel.
Len Lamm, owner of the Corner Store Garden Center in Ruckersville, had planned some pollinator workshops this spring, but with the quarantine he had to cancel them. However, the COVID-19 virus hasn’t stopped him from assisting his customers in picking the right garden supplies. He’s taking orders by phone or email for curbside pickup or delivery.
“We have added a push to what we’re doing and that’s a native program we started last year,” Lamm said. “We started it for the pollinators. You can’t just kill out all that stuff, you have to have that pollination going on to have fruits and vegetables and everything. For the pollinators, the more you have blooming throughout the year—from trees to perennials to annuals to shrubs—the better off everybody will be for sure.”
Depending on the spot in your yard you’re thinking of putting the pollinator patch (i.e. windy, wet, dry, sunny or shady) there are numerous native plant guides out there for that type of environment. The master gardeners are available for ideas, as well as Lamm.
Victory Gardens
You can offer a history lesson and biology lessons with the creation of a victory garden in your yard.
We’ve heard some leaders say we’re fighting a war with coronavirus, though it’s a different kind of war than the type we’re used to. In World War I, the government encouraged Americans to create what it called victory gardens as part of the war effort.
“Herbert Hoover, appointed by President Woodrow Wilson to head the U.S. Food Administration, was given the power to distribute, export, import, purchase and store food,” according to the Library of Congress. “The program encouraged Americans to produce more and consume less, urging people to live simply and placing an emphasis on volunteerism.”
After the Great Depression, the government began to encourage citizens to plant victory gardens during World War II, as well. The goal of victory gardens was to help people supplement the rations received with produce from their own gardens. Backyard gardening had gone to the wayside, but with the farm to table movement and local farmers markets coming back the popularity has grown again.
As many have watched some of the supply chain interruptions from COVID-19, there is a push to establish these victory gardens again.
Lamm said he sold out of potatoes faster than he ever had previously.
“And we’re not even open to the public,” Lamm laughed.
He said he gets calls constantly asking when the tomato plants will be there.
“Our customers are just chomping at the bit to get … tomatoes, peppers, squash, watermelon, cukes—they just want it all,” Lamm said.
Whether you always garden or want to try your hand at it, Lamm is available to help.
The store is off U.S. Route 29 near Sheetz. Call (434) 985-7818 or email cornerstore@cornerstoregarden.com for information.
“We didn’t expect to be so very blessed,” Lamm said. “We are very happy, but we had no idea we would be getting these calls and emails. I guess we’ve been here a long time, but we have wonderful customers.”
For information about the master gardeners, visit www.rapidanrivermastergardener.org.
