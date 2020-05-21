The Woman’s Club of Greene County was honored recently by the Shenandoah District of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs in Virginia for all the work it did throughout 2019.
“For years we were considered a small club,” said Maura Rodriguez, president. “When I joined, membership hovered around 20-22 but we’re up to 42 members now, which is unheard of. That’s really special for us.”
The club earned the first-place award for home life for large clubs.
“It’s the compilation of all the things we do during the year and we got the large club award,” she said. “We’re competing against clubs that have like 80-90 members, so it was very, very special.”
In 2019, the club offered three scholarships to female seniors graduating from William Monroe High School, participated in the Stop Hunger in Greene Project and the Caring for the Children Christmas Gifts program.
Stop Hunger in Greene is a year-round project that supplies snacks for the elementary and middle school students in Greene County, especially at Standards of Learning testing time, and also supplies snacks for the Youth Development Council. Additionally, the club helps supply food products for the schools’ backpack program, which helps keep children fed over weekends and long breaks from school.
The Christmas Gift Project served 370 children with a wrapped gift, a stuffed animal, a handmade blanket and four books.
“Each child gets books and we’re very proud of that,” Rodriguez said.
The club also received the Maxine Tolbert Large Club Award for supporting the General Federation of Women’s Clubs’ mission of domestic violence prevention.
“Since 2013, we have donated socks to the Shelter for Help in an Emergency (SHE),” Rodriguez said. “The members donate socks and we write a handwritten note in each pair. We’ve donated pajamas, slippers, anything to make the residents at SHE feel safe in their new environment.”
The third honor received was the Dollins-Bukoskey Project Award for fundraising and development. The nonprofit club raises funds for the projects throughout the year in a variety of ways, including applying for grants, a spring yard sale and the fall Helping Hands Holiday Bazaar.
Last year, Crutchfield donated a large TV for the club to raffle, but Walmart changed the policy on allowing games of chance so the club held a Lemonade Stand last year to solicit donations.
“The members baked various kinds of cookies and we gave away those and the lemonade,” she said. “But because of the people that stopped at our stand, we were able to let them know about what the Woman’s Club was all about. And also people were very, very generous and just gave us donations. And so it was, in my opinion, a success to really just get our word out to the community that we’re here and what we’re doing.”
Rodriguez said the club members don’t do what they do for the awards, but “it makes you feel even better as to why you’re putting in your time and your efforts.”
The club meets the second Monday of the month, virtually right now due to COVID-19. For more information, visit womansclubgreene.org. The club is also on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/gvawc/.
