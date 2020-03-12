This issue marks the beginning of the Greene County Record’s 110th year. There is a lot still unknown about the beginning of our newspapers, but here are some facts we have gleaned from scouring our archives, as well as archives of other newspapers in the region and state.
nThe Greene County Record sprang from the publishing of the county’s first-ever newspaper, started by Dr. E.W. Sims, called the Greene County Register with its first issue Aug. 21, 1903. E. Dulaney Ott, who graduated from Washington and Lee University in 1902, served as editor of the university’s newspaper the Collegian, according to an Aug. 26 Lexington Gazette newspaper article. “The Register is devoted to the best interests of Greene County and its citizens. It will always be found ready to lead every movement for the commercial, intellectual and spiritual advancement of the people. It will advocate without fear of favor, what it believes to be right, and will be unsparing in its attacks on what it conceives to be wrong,” Ott said was the purpose of the paper. Ott didn’t stay long, leaving in August 1904 to open a law practice in Harrisonburg, according to an Aug. 17, 1904 Times Dispatch newspaper article.
nThe first issue of the Register carried the nameplate Greene County Journal, while inside the newspaper was listed as the Greene County Register. It’s unclear why it was called the Journal, but inside it said it would go back to the Register per requests from subscribers.
nAccording to the April 12, 1905 Clarke Courier, the Register said it took pleasure in printing the purposes of the movement for public education “in the columns of the Register and hope later to give the reader dates on which the people of our county will have the pleasure of hearing one or more of the gifted exponents of this vital question of public schools.” At that time there was talk of a railroad through Greene County, heading over the mountain, as well as a quality roadway to Harrisonburg.
nAccording to a March 5, 1912 issue of the Staunton Dispatch-News, Leighton Hulvey came from Staunton to take over the newspaper that month. The article says, “Mr. Hulvey is anxious to undertake newspaper work and will doubtless find the work enjoyable. The paper is a weekly.” However, a Sept. 10, 1912 Alexandria Gazette newspaper article states that B.M. Bushong, a well-known newspaper publisher, bought the Greene County Record from Hulvey. He left the newspaper in six months, but we could not find out why.
nThere are no known copies anywhere—not at the University of Virginia Library or the Library of Virginia or from the Library of Congress to the Greene County Historical Society—of any newspapers from 1910 to 1913. We have one 1913 issue in our office that is in terrible condition. Microfilm exists for many of the early issues of the Greene County Register at either Jefferson-Madison Regional Library or the Library of Virginia, however it’s not a complete set and no microfilm seems to exist from 1909-1921 (save one in 1914) and no full microfilm sets exist until roughly 1923. We have a few from those years in our offices, but the condition is horrid and the paper disintegrates when touched. According to a report from the Greene County Historical Society it doesn’t have any complete sets until 1958. If newspapers are the rough draft of history, we’re quickly losing ours to time and decay.
n H.W. Moyers was the manager in the 1930s and 1940s. In the 1930s the newspaper’s masthead read “The Reader First” and “A County Institution.”
n From what we can tell, the last individual owner of the newspaper was Basil C. Burke Jr. in the 1950s. The 1960s ushered in corporate ownership, first in the 1960s with Greene Publishers Inc. to Central Virginia Newspapers Inc. in the 1980s and 1990s to Media General in the early 2000s to BH Media in the mid-2000s to Lee Enterprises beginning this year.
nAccording to a 1972 news article by Mozelle Brown, the type for the early newspaper was hand set and it had to be hand pressed to be printed. It was printed in Greene County until an unknown year when the press was moved to Madison.
nThe Greene County Record was housed in a building that is part of the Lafayette Inn for a few years before moving to the current location—113 Main St., Stanardsville—in 1988.
nBig stories the newspaper covered over the years: the shooting of a judge by Edgar Morris in 1919; prohibition and numerous shootings and arrests over moonshine in the 1920s; the creation of Shenandoah National Park and the forced moving of residents from the mountains in the late 1920s to the mid-1930s; several fires in Stanardsville in the 1930s; World War II ending in 1945; the assassination of John F. Kennedy; the re-creation of the Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department and the forming of the Greene County Volunteer Rescue Squad in 1968; the creation of the Rapidan Service Authority in 1969; an airplane crash on High Top in 1969; soldiers from Greene County who were called up for Vietnam in the 1970s; the fire at the courthouse in 1979; the flooding in 1995; and much more in the 2000s.
Greene may be growing, but it’s still a county where people know their neighbors and look out for one another. Things that were important when the newspaper first started are still important to people in Greene; in 1903 it was getting telephone access to everyone and in 2020 it’s getting broadband access to everyone.
We’re grateful we have the opportunity to write the rough draft of history, telling the stories of our neighbors and the community we hold so dear to our hearts. Thank you, all.
Terry Beigie & Kathleen Borrelli
