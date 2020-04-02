In the past few weeks, life in America has changed in drastic measures. From dire warnings on the news to all-out city closures and mass quarantines, the never-ending stream of precautions and tales of woe have many of us feeling frightened, on edge, and just unsure of how to go on. However, pandemics are hardly something new.
Throughout all of human history, mankind has recorded pandemics large and small. From the Justinian Plague of 541-542 AD to the Bubonic Plague of the fourteenth century (1346-53), cholera pandemics across multiple centuries and influenza variants named for various supposed countries of origin (such as the 1889 “Asiatic Flu” and 1918’s “Spanish Flu”), only those over the age of 100 might recall the last major flu pandemic that caused the sort of panic we are experiencing today, and remember that back then they didn’t have Facebook, cell phones or even television.
According to Master’s in Public Health website MPHonline, “between 1918 and 1920 a disturbingly deadly outbreak of influenza tore across the globe, infecting over a third of the world’s population and ending the lives of 20 – 50 million people. Of the 500 million people infected in the 1918 pandemic, the mortality rate was estimated at 10% to 20%, with up to 25 million deaths in the first 25 weeks alone.”
An outbreak called “Asian Flu” in 1956-58, another called “Hong Kong Flu” in 1968, and even the HIV/AIDS pandemic at its peak from 2005-2012 came nowhere near the mortality rates of the so-called Spanish Flu, so it is safe to say none of our dear readers have lived through a pandemic the likes of which we face today.
Although the media may play a huge role in how we react to COVID-19 (more commonly called coronavirus), the same has been true throughout history, with each generation seeking to learn from the lessons of past generations through their recording of historical events, especially when it comes to pandemics or plagues.
In searching through the newspaper archives, very few pandemic references could be found in nearly a century’s worth of Greene County Record issues on hand until the more recent “Swine Flu” or H1N1 outbreak of 2009. Unfortunately, the copies from the 1920s are all but lost, and those that are in existence in the archives are in too poor a state for reading. One might turn, therefore, to the nearby Richmond Times-Dispatch and other local Virginia papers, whose archives are available and searchable through the Library of Congress website as far back as the late 1800s.
On March 19, 1890, 130 years ago, Doctor J.B. Johnson wrote to the Alexandria Gazette: “Diseases of the air passages of the human body are coexistent with the life of man; and there is no doubt that the ancients were very familiar with the disease known at the present day as influenza or la grippe. This malady makes its appearance at all seasons of the year, to annoy and distress mankind; but it is only when it exists in an epidemic or pandemic form that it excites general solicitude.”
The good doctor goes on to enumerate the symptoms of the flu and varieties it can take, generalizations about the length and severity of infection and spread and what to expect in recovery.
On March 23, 1901, a board of health report in the Peninsula Enterprise newspaper recorded that “the past month of February has justly received the distinction of being the most unhealthy since the establishment of the Health Board. While whooping cough and measles were yet torturing the little ones and making sleepless nights and anxious days for parents, influenza, better known as la grippe, made its appearance and rapidly spread to every section of the county. In many sections physicians were taxed beyond their capacity, one at least reporting as many as 320 cases of grippe alone.”
In this article, the writer urged those with “diseased lungs or kidneys” to take special care as “for some unaccountable reason it appears to exert its most deleterious influence upon those … who were making a brave fight for life with these organs crippled.” Just as with COVID-19, those with pre-existing health conditions are at the greatest threat from the pandemic and must be protected by the actions of the greater community to slow the spread so that our healthcare systems can care for the growing number of infected persons.
The newspapers of 100 years ago made reference to pestilences and plagues of ancient history, just as we make reference today to the Spanish Flu of our great-grandparents’ day.
In the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the October 6, 1918 issue featured “Medical science’s newest discoveries about the Spanish Influenza” by Dr. Gordon Henry Hirshbert, A.M., M.D. Hirshbert enumerated the symptomology of the so-called “Spanish Flu,” though he pointed out that it could rightly have been called the “German influenza” as investigation proved it to have originated in the World War I trenches of Germany.
“How widespread has been the outbreak of Spanish influenza is shown by the fact that our Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Franklin D. Roosevelt, suffered from it, while, at about the same time he was recovering the youngest son of the King of Sweden died of it,” Hirshbert explained, showing that even 100 years ago the common man was worried about which celebrities were coming down with the newest virus!
“That this should be the only epidemic disease produced by the world war is a remarkable proof of the protection afforded to us by modern medicine and hygiene,” Hirshbert continued.
The doctors of last century were quick to recommend various homemade ‘tonics’ as the cure for all ills. One such tonic was described by the newspaper as being a combination of cod-liver oil and various other minerals such as potassium and sodium, showing that even then, when all else failed, the best defense was to take your vitamins and rest at home. I’m sure many of us would agree that modern medicine has improved dramatically in the past century, and that we are in better hands with today’s doctors than at any time in recorded history.
“A harsh cough is a frequently encountered symptom,” he went on. “The patient thus hacks and sprays forth lots of the microbes, which spread the infection rapidly unless handled with the greatest precaution.”
If only more people would have listened then, and if only more would listen now, to the advice to stay home and take extra precautions about group gatherings, if only during this immediate period of rapid infection. They may not have used the now-popular term “social distancing,” but the advice was the same. Stay away from others as much as possible to slow the spread and protect the innocent.
While life today may seem like an unprecedented series of emergencies, a dive into our own local history shows that man has survived and learned from pandemics for as long as we have inhabited this earth, and if we could just continue to be conscientious in our decision making and take the best possible care of ourselves and our loved ones, we will make it through this pandemic, too.
Take a lesson from history: stay home, drink your ‘tonic’ and wash those hands.
