Holidays are about slowing down and enjoying time with family and friends. In Greene, groups come together to offer events for all people to gather and celebrate the season. There’s no doubt everyone can find a fun way to enjoy the season and take time away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
Dec. 5
The Greene County Visitor’s Center in Ruckersville hosts its annual Christmas Open House from noon-3 p.m. Vyvyan Rundgren of the Art Guild of Greene will host a barn quilt presentation and the Spotswood Trail Garden Club will have live wreaths and centerpieces for sale. Enjoy mulled cider or hot chocolate and celebrate with friends. The center is at 8315 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville.
Dec. 6-7
American Legion Post 128 holds its third annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair from 3-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. There will be more than 40 crafters and vendors onsite to help you with your holiday shopping. There will be raffles, a local DJ, food trucks and a bake sale on Friday. Santa will arrive on Saturday at 10 a.m. The American Legion 128 building is at 636 Madison Road (Route 230) in Stanardsville.
Dec. 6
Toy Lift comes to the Ruckersville Walmart parking lot from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to collect new toys, books, bikes or monetary donations to help give kids in Greene who might not otherwise have a Christmas. There will be bands, food and other fun events throughout the afternoon.
Nathanael Greene PTO will host its Holiday Shop from 5:30-8 p.m. at Nathanael Greene Elementary School in Stanardsville. It’s one of the major fundraisers for the PTO. The shop provides a night of fun for the whole family, allowing children to be able to shop for their family members with reasonably priced items and wrapping available. There will also be a huge raffle, cake walk and crafts. Parents will love shopping at the local vendors and feeding the family while they all have fun. Cost is $2 at the door and a canned good for our drive gets you in. Raffle pre-sales available $2 for 3 tickets, or $1 a ticket at the event. The school is at 8094 Spotswood Trail, Stanardsville.
Dec. 7
There is a lot of fun to choose from Dec. 7.
Jack’s Shop Kitchen will host “Five Friends,” which includes art and artifacts by five local artists from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jewelry, watercolor products, wearable art and handspun yarns and photography prints—among other items—will be available. Leslie Barham, Chee Kludt Ricketts, Cheryl Ragland, Vickie Watts and Patricia Temples are the artists that will be represented. Jack’s Shop is on U.S. Route 33 west at the intersection of U.S. 29 and U.S. 33 in Ruckersville.
Country Store Antiques in Ruckersville will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with light refreshments and special prices available throughout. Country Store Antiques is at the corner of U.S. Route 33 east at the intersection of U.S. 29, and better known as the “Red Barn.”
Noon Whistle Pottery will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at its location on Main Street in Stanardsville.
The Greene County Historical Society will host its annual open house from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at its museum on Main Street in Stanardsville. At 2 p.m. there will be a book reading and signing in the Rhodes Gallery by Sherman Shifflett. Shifflett recently published his memoir, “Remembering a Blue Ridge Mountain Father,” about his upbringing in rural Albemarle County and the rhythms of country life. There will be some copies for sale prior to the event at the historical society museum and at the event that day. The museum is at 360 Main St. in Stanardsville.
Red, White, Blue ‘N Greene hosts the Stanardsville Holiday Bazaar as part of the town’s daylong collection of festivities leading to the Parade of Lights. There will be a variety of gifts from vendors. The event will be held from noon-7 p.m. at the Giuseppe Center, 222 Main St., Stanardsville.
The Jingle Singers present “Yule!” at Grace Episcopal Church at
2 p.m. on Saturday,
Dec. 7. The program consists of a cappella singing of holiday music representing Edwardian England, American Big Bands and more. Admission is free but donations will be accepted. There will be a reception following the program and lasting until the start of the Parade of Lights. Grace Episcopal Church is at 97 Main St. in Stanardsville.
The Greene County Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Stanardsville will present the 14th Annual Parade of Lights along Main Street in Stanardsville, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. This event is rain or shine. Parade registration will be accepted until Nov. 29. To participate in the parade or to help with the event, email office@greenecoc.org.
Roads will close at 4:30 p.m. from Blakey Road to Celt Road. Legacy Church Worship Band will perform Christmas music at the Greene Commons Stage. The Hi-Horse Cloggers will perform at the Stanardsville Hardware Store parking lot. Donut Kitchen will be in the United Bank parking lot beside the Greene County Record.
Parade entries should arrive at 3:30 p.m. and use the William Monroe High School entrance closest to U.S. Route 33. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m., down Main Street.
At 6:30 p.m. there will be a tree lighting and visit with Santa at the Stanardsville Town Hall on Celt Road. At 7:30 p.m. the Deanes will perform their annual Christmas Concert at William Monroe High School.
Parade-goers might want to bring a bag for the little ones to collect all the candy tossed during the parade.
Dec. 8
The Greene County Singers announce their winter concerts for Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The concerts, led by Grace Cangialosi, will be performed at the Stanardsville United Methodist Church, in Court Square, Stanardsville. The concerts will include an original piece by Carl Schmitt, the group’s resident composer. The concerts are free, and there will be baskets for love offerings to help defray the cost of the music.
Dec. 13-14
Get your creative on and design and build a gingerbread house for the Art Guild of Greene’s first annual contest. Bring the completed gingerbread house in to the library on Friday, Dec. 13 and judging will be done on Saturday, Dec. 14 along with an awards reception at 3 p.m. Rules and registration form are available on the website www.artguildofgreene.org/gingerbread-a-house-contest/. The guild needs at least 10 entries to host the contest and deadline for entry forms is Dec. 7.
Dec. 14
The Greene County 4-H holiday pancake breakfast and bazaar will be held Saturday, Dec. 14 from 7:30-11 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church in Stanardsville. The breakfast includes all-you-can eat pancakes, up to three sausage patties, fruit and choice of coffee, tea, milk or orange juice. Advance tickets are $5 for adults and $3.50 for kids under 12. Tickets are available at the door for $6 for adults and $4 for children under 12. No refunds after Dec. 13. Call (434) 985-5236 for information. The church is at 97 Main St., Stanardsville.
The Corner Store in Ruckersville holds its Christmas party from
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with free cookies, warm cider and live music by Darcy Dawn. Hidden Acres Farm Kitchen food truck will be onsite. There will be a selfie photo booth and mistletoe to give someone you love a kiss under, as well as Christmas trees for sale. The Corner Store is at 7070 Seminole Trail, Ruckersville.
Dec. 17
The holidays can be difficult for those who have lost loved ones. Ryan Funeral Home in Ruckersville will host a Candlelight Service of Remembrance at 6:30 p.m. Ryan Funeral home is at 12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville.
