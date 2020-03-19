Life this week looks different than it did last week, thanks to precautions to try to at least slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) not only in the commonwealth but throughout the United States.
On Tuesday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam recommended gatherings of more than 10 people be canceled, including restaurants and bars. He also told Virginians they will be able to claim unemployment without the one-week waiting period.
President Donald Trump issued a national emergency on Friday, March 13. Northam had declared a state emergency on Thursday, March 12 while there were 17 Virginians who had tested positive for the virus. Greene County also declared a local emergency on Friday, March 13.
All K-12 schools were ordered shut on Friday, March 13 by Northam. Things have changed rapidly with the first two fatalities from the virus coming on March 14 and March 16, both in the Peninsula Health District.
By Tuesday, the state had more than 67 cases confirmed of COVID-19, with the closest being in Charlottesville.
The Greene County Community Park is closed and spring sports seasons are currently suspended at both the high schools, youth center and parks and recreation.
With so much still unknown it’s bound to cause anxiety and stress in people.
Shannon Wright, director of Region Ten’s Greene Counseling Center, said it’s important to keep your immune system healthy by eating and sleeping well and managing stress.
“Extend a little bit of grace and compassion to ourselves and others,” she said.
It’s OK to not be perfect right now, such as loosening up screen time limits. While this is not the time to hold playdates, it’s OK to connect in other ways, such as skype or group texts.
It’s also a good time to take advantage of the museums that offer virtual visits or plays and operas being streamed for the masses.
A lot of counselors and doctor’s offices are going to telemedicine during this time. The Greene Counseling Center is transitioning its services to telephone, Wright said.
The Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition offers these tips:
Get the Facts – It is important to stay informed with credible up-to-date resources. The Virginia Department of Health is updating its website at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus. The Thomas Jefferson Health District is also staffing a COVID-19 information line at (434) 972-6261 to address questions for residents of Charlottesville, Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties.
Practice Healthy Habits – Protecting personal health and community health by handwashing, using alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and not touching your face are the most important ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus. If you are sick, stay home and cough or sneeze into your elbow. Eating well, getting enough sleep, and avoiding drugs and alcohol are other ways to maintain health and reduce stress.
Take Breaks – Practicing good coping skills and doing things that make you feel good is essential for any kind of stress. Be sure to make time for coping strategies such as journaling, exercise, meditation, creating art or being in nature. Limiting media exposure about coronavirus can be an important way to reduce stress, particularly for children or individuals who struggle with anxiety.
Have a Plan – Taking steps to prepare your family can increase a sense of confidence for facing uncertainty. The CDC offers many tips for household plans and supplies.
Stay Connected, Even If It’s Not in Person – Talking with friends, family, co-workers and neighbors about coronavirus, and reaching out for mental health support when needed is an important way to decrease stress. While older adults and people with underlying health conditions are advised to keep social distance, we can show up for one another digitally. Make plans for ways to stay in touch by phone and other digital platforms should the need arise. If you currently see a therapist, you can ask about options for phone sessions.
For those needing emergency mental health, call Region Ten’s emergency line at (434) 972-1800. For someone in a life-threatening situation, call 911.
