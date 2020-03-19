With the first case of COVID-19 in the Thomas Jefferson Health District announced this week, panic is reaching new levels. Events and small businesses are closed, kids are out of school and the grocery stores are struggling to keep basic necessities on their shelves.
What to do when your schools and businesses are closed and you worry that your friends and neighbors may be unable to receive the care they need due to supply issues and social distancing requirements?
A group of Greene County residents has come together (virtually speaking) to help, and you can too.
On Friday, March 13, Greene County resident and parent Dave Mack posted on a Greene parents group on Facebook, asking if there was a way for residents to connect if they need items they cannot find in stores.
“Many people in our community are going to, or have already, been faced with needs none of us could have thought of a month ago,” he wrote. “I’m not a Facebook expert but is there a way to create a page … or something where folks that may need a particular item or service where the community can help? Thinking of at-risk elderly or families where a grocery delivery or other assistance could help.”
The idea took off in a bigger way than he ever could have expected.
Within hours, Ruckersville resident and mom Rebekah Corcoran put together a new group called “Greene Helping Greene COVID-19.” Membership reached 350 overnight and by Monday morning was up to 650. Posts in the group are organized by topic, with one for residents to share which grocery stores have which items in stock (noted by date and time available). There is a secure sign-up sheet for folks available to run errands, shop for a family in need or donate food items.
News updates on the spread of the virus are in another category, to keep from overrunning the main news feed on the group, and members can also share academic resources for all the kids who are out of school during the mandatory closure. Many companies, such as Scholastic are offering online learning tools to help in keeping kids busy and learning, and Comcast (among others) is offering free internet service for low-income families for two months.
One member created a list of writing prompts for her kids to work on at home, and posted the document to the group for others to enjoy. An art teacher from United Christian Academy created a “bingo sheet” of at-home art activities for kids and shared with the group. A giant list of online learning or homeschooling resources is available at facebook.com/joy.novackrosson/posts/10222568754591766.
One mom posted asking for suggestions on making her son’s 13th birthday fun despite the cancellation of activities. Many world-famous museums and attractions are offering online access to some of their exhibits, and this is also a great time for hiking and outdoor activities that can be utilized while practicing safe social distancing!
Greene County Public Schools is offering drive-through bagged lunch pickup for parents of school-age kids who may have counted on the schools to provide breakfast and lunch for their children with no income verification required. On Greene Helping Greene, anyone can ask for help feeding their families with no scrutiny.
“Whatever the situation might be—out of work because of COVID closures, kids out of school increasing grocery bills et cetera—no judgement. Many don’t want to be identified,” Corcoran wrote. “They can message Alexa or I and we will contact a volunteer who has signed up on the list for either a porch pickup (the person in need picks it up off the donor’s porch), a public place pickup (meet at Walmart/Food Lion) or an errand runner can bring it.” Based on each individual situation, the moderators are helping match volunteers to requests via the volunteer form on the website.
Beckie Duncan, who lives in Greene and works in an assisted living facility in Culpeper, posted to the group asking for pen pals for the residents. As they are not allowed visitors, writing cards or mailing hand-drawn pictures is a fun way to both keep kids busy and brighten up the days of lonely residents who cannot have visitors or guests during this time.
“We have campuses all over Virginia,” Duncan said. “We will be distributing mail to our sister campuses should we get more than we can handle.” She can be reached at (540) 825-4500. Of course, all necessary precautions will be taken to make sure nothing that could be carrying infection is passed on through delivery of mail. There is a list of other area nursing homes accepting pen pal messages on the Greene Helping Greene page as well.
Corcoran has been inundated with messages and posts by people wishing to donate or volunteer their time to help others in the community.
“I know there have been several people who have reached out and received help first hand,” she said, preferring to keep the recipients anonymous. “We’ve actually managed to feed people and run errands too; I imagine as time goes by the needs will increase, the longer people are without work.
“I was a Red Cross Disaster Relief team leader back in the day,” Corcoran explained of her willingness to jump in and help in the organization of resources. A mother of two children who attend Nathanael Greene Primary School (pre-K) and Ruckersville Elementary (second grade), she knows just what other parents are going through at this time.
According to Corcoran, “my 7-year-old is in Mrs. McDaniel’s class (at RES) and he is mad… he said ‘first the coronavirus took away my field trip, then it took away my baseball game and now it has taken away my school!’” To keep things fun at home, Corcoran is helping her kids build a leprechaun maze trap for St. Patrick’s Day.
Alexa Turgeon, mother of two and new resident of Greene County, joined the group as a moderator to help with the influx of requests. She will be distributing signs and fliers around town to get the word out and is also helping organize delivery of food to elderly residents. If you have a homebound neighbor who may be in need or would like to volunteer to help, you can reach her at (860) 984-2065.
To join the Greene Helping Greene group, visit facebook.com/groups/greenehelp or contact the administrators by email at GreenehelpingGreene@gmail.com.
