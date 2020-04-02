The Greene County government continues to make adjustments to operations amid the coronavirus crisis. After the Thomas Jefferson Health District announced the confirmed case of COVID-19 on Thursday, March 26, the county released new closure notifications for government offices in Greene.
The county canceled public use of the county administration building as a meeting space for community groups and organizations until further notice, according to a release from county administration.
The Board of Supervisors voted at its meeting on Tuesday, March 24 to allow the board, planning commission or any other public body to conduct meetings solely electronically during the duration of the local emergency, not to exceed six months.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced a state emergency on Thursday, March 12 and President Donald Trump announced a national emergency mid-day on Friday, March 13. Greene announced a local emergency that same evening.
The ordinance requires the public be given notice of the meeting and make arrangement for public access to such meeting, whether physically or electronically. If public hearings are required, no action can be taken that night by the supervisors until public comment is submitted to the clerk of the board within six days. The supervisors will vote on the item at its following meeting.
The board will hold a public hearing about the ordinance at its next regularly scheduled meeting on April 14 and ratify it before it will be considered adopted.
Greene County Sheriff Steve Smith said his office has modified deputies’ response by taking calls over the phone when they can.
“We’re trying to limit our contact with citizens as much as we can. We have two deputies assigned to serve papers; they’re the only ones doing that and they’re posting papers when they can and when they have personal service papers they’re trying to contact the person to arrange it so they don’t have immediate contact,” Smith said. “They’re disinfecting the cars before and after an arrest and the same with the cells and we’re trying to maintain our social distance when in the office and be in the office as little as possible.”
Smith said Emergency 911 (E911) dispatchers are asking different questions for medical calls, such as whether a person has traveled out of the state or whether they have symptoms. If yes, dispatch notifies rescue so they can prepare accordingly.
“With our volunteer stuff, people have dropped off extra masks and gloves and we donated them to the Harbor and Grace (in Stanardsville),” Smith said. “I’ve had to go out and get people’s medication a couple of times.”
Smith said people should be ready for the worst and hope for the best.
“Everything looks good here, knock on wood. Whenever we have times of crisis and stuff around here, people really come together,” Smith said. “We’ve had a lot of support from the community and we always appreciate that. It’s just unreal how people come together here.”
Access to the county administration building by citizens will be limited to the lobby area only and only one person will be permitted in the lobby area at one time. Forms, applications and other paperwork are available on a table in the lobby and can be dropped off in the lobby but will be quarantined for the time prescribed the health department before it will be handled by the staff. Residents are encouraged to call (434) 985-5201 regarding questions before making the trip to the county administration building.
The Greene County Treasurer’s Office is closed to the public until April 24. Staff is onsite to answer calls and accept payments, which can be made online and in the drop box, as well. Call (434) 985-1356 or (434) 985-5214 for information.
All county-sponsored programs have been postponed and the Greene County Community Park is closed through April 23.
Building inspections are still permitted and applications can be found on the website. They can be emailed to ksamuels@gcva.us.
Access to the Greene County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is limited. Contact Court Clerk Susan Birckhead at (434) 985-5208 for information. The Virginia Supreme Court extended the court closures until April 26.
Greene County Transit Closed on Saturday, March 28 for an extensive cleaning of all transit vehicles. Transit will offer free fare from March 20-April 3. Contact the office by telephone (434) 985- 5205 with questions.
Greene County Social Services is closed to the public until further notice. Staff remains on site to conduct services. Social Services can be reached at (434) 985-5246.
The Greene County Commissioner of Revenue’s Office is now also closed to the public until further notice. Staff remains on site to conduct services. The Commissioner’s Office can be reached at (434) 985-5211.
Access to the Extension Office will be limited. Call (434) 985-5236 to make an appointment to conduct business by phone. Offices not mentioned on this release are operating normally.
For more information, visit www.greenecountyva.gov.
