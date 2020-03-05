Localities won’t be contributing as much to the Central Virginia Regional Jail (CVRJ) fiscal year 2021 budget as originally thought. Greene County’s contribution will still increase by $135,000, but that is $115,000 less than first anticipated.
Earlier this year, jail authority members opted to increase the collective local contribution from the jail’s five counties it serves (Orange, Madison, Greene, Louisa and Fluvanna) by approximately $400,000. The budget requested $8.8 million collectively in local funds. The thought was doing so would spread out the pain of any budget increases versus having localities get hit with a large increase in fiscal year 2022. However, that has now changed.
Last month, authority members saw new numbers thanks to some changes in estimated Virginia Retirement Service (VRS) contributions and health insurance rates. According to finance director Teresa Miller, it was originally projected that the jail’s VRS rate of 12.22% would increase to 13.5%. However, the rate came in at 11.36% for fiscal years 2021 and 2022.
“Most localities/public entities were to receive an increase because of VRS’ decision to reduce the assumption for long-term rate of return,” she said. “However, our actuarial experience resulted in a decrease. The established rate decreased the proposed draft budget by $155,436.”
At the time the draft budget was prepared, insurance rates were also unknown. In the current fiscal year, a 10% increase in premiums was included. However, when rates came in after the budget had been approved, there was no increase. That 10% remained in the budget and was also included in the draft budget. Miller said due to some significant health issues among employees, an additional 10% increase was budgeted.
“We took the position that it may well be in the neighborhood of 20% since fiscal year 2019 we had substantial claims that led to a 23% increase,” she said. “[The rate] came in with an increase of 9.8%. We did have excess claims, but those claims did not warrant the increase we had anticipated.”
The established rate decreases the draft budget by $214,456, making no increase to the line item from the current year’s budget.
But it wasn’t all savings. The rate for group life insurance will increase from 1.31% to 1.34%, amounting to an increase to the draft budget of $2,171. Additionally, there are bills moving through the General Assembly that could cover PTSD and heart and infectious diseases for correctional offices and medical staff. This could increase coverage by 5 to 50%, resulting in $14,520 to $80,520. Miller said $60,000 has been added to the budget to cover an increase should the bills pass.
Due to the changes in the draft budget, Superintendent Frank Dyer recommended the authority reduce the originally approved $400,000 increase to the localities.
“The administrators had asked for it, but with the VRS and health insurance coming in at a lower rate, [we opted to not include the $400,000],” authority Chairman and Orange County Supervisor Jim Crozier said. “That helps out the local jurisdictions.”
Each locality’s individual share of the collective contribution is based on its average inmate population over a three-year period. This doesn’t equal individual prisoners, but rather inmate days. For fiscal year 2021 which is factored using inmate days in fiscal years 2017, 2018 and 2019, Louisa, with an average jail population of 35,204 days, covers 30.74% of the collective locality contribution. Orange trails behind with 30,143 days, 26.32%. Next, Greene with 19,896 days has 17.37% of the contribution. Fluvanna has 16,700 days with 14.58% and Madison trails with 12,592, 10.9%.
Of the proposed approximately $8.4 million collective contribution, Louisa would cover approximately $2.6 million, nearly $172,000 less than the current year; Orange approximately $2.2 million, $36,000 less than the current year; Greene approximately $1.5 million, approximately $135,000 more than the current year; Fluvanna approximately $1.2 million, $14,000 less than the current year and Madison approximately $926,000, nearly $88,000 more than the current year.
The budget is balanced using approximately $1.8 million in reserve funds, nearly $290,000 more than the current year. It also utilizes approximately $5.2 million in state funding and $600,000 in federal funding, the latter of which is accumulated by housing federal prisoners at a rate of $50 per day.
The jail authority is expected to vote on the budget next week.
