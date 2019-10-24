Kids grow up fast and they learn about adult concepts much earlier than adults might wish, such as being part of the group and not being left out. The holidays can be particularly hard when a child feels forgotten by Santa or even worse, knows that their loving parents simply cannot give gifts at Christmas.
Families in need often mean children going without—even at Christmas. Luckily for many of these kids in need, the Woman’s Club of Greene County has spent four decades making sure no child goes without during the holiday season. Through the Caring for the Children Christmas Gift Project the club does this because the community makes it happen.
Donations from individuals, businesses and organizations fund the Woman’s Club 46th Christmas Gift Project. During the year, savvy elves shop sales, special events, discounts and more to make sure every dollar of community funding buys more than just a dollar of Christmas joy for a child. The elves also gather stuffed toys. They buy and cut fleece into snuggle blankets. They work to make this one time of year special to children who might otherwise feel forgotten on Christmas.
The Woman’s Club does not want to miss any needy child in the county. If you know of a child who might be without on Christmas, make sure their parent or guardian gets and fills out an application and returns it by mail to the club.
The deadline for accepting applications is Wednesday, Nov. 27. Applications must be completely filled out and signed by the child’s parent or guardian. Children aged infant through 14 years old are eligible. This project is for residents of Greene County only and only one parent, guardian or family member may apply.
Donations can be made at any time by mailing a check payable to the Woman’s Club of Greene County, with Christmas Gift Project in the memo line, to the Woman’s Club of Greene County, P.O. Box 352, Stanardsville, VA 22973. The Woman’s Club is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.
Applications are available at Greene County Social Services, Greene County Health Department, Greene County day care centers and primary and elementary schools.
