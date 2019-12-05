The Art Guild of Greene is hoping people will get in the holiday spirit as they create a yummy masterpiece for its first-ever Gingerbread House contest this month.
According to event organizer and artist Vyvyan Rundgren, building gingerbread houses was a favorite holiday event during her own childhood.
“We always made one at Christmas time… most people think of gingerbread houses as a Christmas activity, but I’m sure we will have some that have a very creative theme,” Rundgren said.
Rundgren reached out to art teachers from area schools to share the event with their students, but it’s for any age.
“It’s not a fundraiser; it’s just an event for the people of Greene. I hope (kids) will get involved,” she said.
Rundgren has had positive feedback from Ginny Reese, Greene County Library branch manager, and the rest of her staff in anticipation of displaying the entries to the public for the month of December.
“We’re looking forward to having the entries to the gingerbread house contest put on by the Art Guild of Greene on display in the library during the second half of December for public viewing,” Reese said. “Ginger bread house-making is an activity that many people remember from their own childhoods, and I think it’s great that kids today have this avenue and encouragement to experience a variety of old-fashioned creative fun.”
Gingerbread houses created for the contest (made from traditional gingerbread or graham crackers, not a pre-packaged kit) can be dropped off at the Greene County Library’s meeting room on Friday, Dec. 13 from 2–4 p.m. and will be judged and displayed the following day. Each entry must have a base that supports the house and each participant must complete an entry form, to be mailed to the Art Guild by Dec. 7.
An awards ceremony with cash prizes in four different categories and a reception for the public will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 3 p.m. and entries will remain on display in the library until the end of the month.
“I’m sure people will enjoy seeing the houses, and perhaps it may even bring people in who haven’t previously discovered their library here in Greene. We would love it if that happens,” Reese said.
The Art Guild of Greene was formed in 2011 as a way to bring together various artists and art lovers from different disciplines in the community.
Coming up in January, residents can look forward to the return of the ever-popular barn quilt workshops. The Blue Ridge Barn Quilt Tour is the guild’s biggest fundraiser. Rundgren said there are more than 100 barn quilts throughout the county and maps of those on the tour can be found at the Greene County Visitor’s Center or online at https://www.exploregreene.com/explore/barn-quilt-trail.
Gingerbread contest rules and entry forms are available at artguildofgreene.org so roll up your sleeves and get the creative juices flowing. You can find numerous recipes for making your own gingerbread online.
