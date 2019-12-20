A Greene County grand jury handed down 12 indictments against a Barboursville man last week for allegedly raping a victim under 13 years old.
Armando Vega Jr., 41, has been held at Central Virginia Regional Jail since his arrest Sept. 10.
The victim in this case is 9 years old. A jury trial date is scheduled April 1-2 in Greene County Circuit Court.
