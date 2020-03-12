Former Vice President Joe Biden easily carried Virginia’s Super Tuesday primary last Tuesday night.
Biden, bolstered by a sweeping win in South Carolina over the weekend and endorsements from high-profile Virginia Democrats in the days leading up to the primary, more than doubled the vote for his nearest rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.
Statewide Biden had 54% of the vote to 23% for Sanders, 10% for Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and 9% for former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.
Roughly 1.3 million people voted in Virginia on March 3, which is nearly double the 780,000 who voted in the 2016 primary between Sens. Sanders and Hillary Clinton. It was also more than the 986,000 who voted during the 2008 Democratic primary between Clinton and President Barack Obama—at that time the largest turnout in state history for a Democratic primary. In the 2004 contest only 6.3% of Greene County voters cast ballots in the Democratic primary.
There was no Republican primary last week.
Roughly 14.5% of the registered 13,613 voters in Greene hit the polls last week, which is almost the same as the 2008 contest at 14.6%. Biden carried Greene easily with 912 votes to Sanders’ 526. Warren came in at 253 votes to Bloomberg’s 190.
“Since voters in the commonwealth of Virginia do not register via party, it is difficult to determine how many residents consider themselves Democrats, Republicans or Independents,” said Jennifer Lewis-Fowler, Greene County registrar.
Biden also won in Albemarle, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties.
