On Wednesday, June 10, area kids joined in the Black Lives Matter protests in downtown Stanardsville. After witnessing the protests on June 6, resident Jennifer Burns said she felt it was important to hold an event where children especially could feel welcome to express themselves in a safe and peaceful manner.
“Our children are our future,” said Burns, who organized the event. “It is our obligation to help our children express themselves and to let their voices be heard.”
Wearing cloth face masks, a group of children gathered with their parents for one hour to hold signs near the Blue Ridge Heritage monument on Main Street. Despite light rain and thunder, the event was held as scheduled and some glimpsed a rainbow overhead by the time it was over.
