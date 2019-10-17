Blue Ridge School boys spent two days last week doing activities to raise money for two organizations: the Terry Fox Foundation and the American Cancer Society.
On Oct. 7, the boys participated in the second annual Terry Fox Run, organized by Jack Charboneau, a junior from Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada.
Terry Fox was a runner in Canada who was diagnosed with bone cancer in the 1970s and had to have a leg amputated. In 1980, using a prosthetic leg, he began a run across Canada that he wasn’t able to complete because his cancer returned.
Many communities in Canada hold an annual run to remember Fox. Charboneau is from Fox’s hometown and his mother is a cancer survivor, as well.
On Oct. 9, the boys brought back what used to be an annual apple butter making tradition at the school. Students chopped apples and fire wood and manned the cauldron throughout the day.
Carter Mountain donated the apples to Blue Ridge and after all day cooking the apple butter, the boys filled roughly 280 jars of goodness to sell during parents’ weekend last weekend and alumni weekend later this month.
“Making the apple butter is just an incredible community event,” said George Mackaronis, assistant director of advancement and special programs. “Everyone has to come out and help pitch in and everybody’s working hard toward the same goal. These are the kinds of memories that are just awesome and that’s the kind of stuff from the guys’ high school experience that they’ll remember the most.”
