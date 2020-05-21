Greene County Supervisors approve secondary road paving plan
The Greene County Board of Supervisors May 12 unanimously approved the annually updated Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Secondary Road Six-Year Plan for fiscal years 2021-2026. No one spoke during the public hearing.
No changes were made to the priority of the roads. The funding for the projects comes from the TeleFee added to telephone and telecommunications bills, which can be allocated to other priorities as the supervisors see fit, and a state grant toward paving gravel roads which must be used for that purpose.
The top priority is Bull Yearling Road from U.S. Route 33 to Va. Route 639, which will cost $130,606 to pave. The .40-mile section of road is already fully funded. Second is Turkey Ridge Road from South River Road to its intersection with Bull Yearling Road. The .20-mile stretch is fully funded at $55,000.
Third priority is Beasley Road, which won’t be fully funded until fiscal year 2021. The .55-mile stretch of gravel road from Swift Run Road to just beyond Keith Road—where is it already paved—will cost $150,000.
Bingham Mountain Road from Amicus Road to March Road is expected to be fully funded in fiscal year 2022. The .70-mile stretch of road will cost $191,150.
Simmons Gap Road in Shifflett Hollow is expected to be fully funded for paving from Va. Routes 614 to 601 in fiscal year 2024. The 1.2-mile gravel road is expected to cost $328,000 to complete.
Ice House Road is a .34-mile stretch of gravel road in Stanardsville that connects to U.S. 33 Business on both ends. The $95,500 project is expected to be funded in fiscal year 2025.
Finally, South River Road east is expected to be funded in fiscal year 2026. The .55-mile stretch will cost $158,000 to pave.
“The board has the ability to add an additional road,” said Jim Frydl, director of Greene County Planning Department and zoning administrator. “There’s no urgency to adding that road because there isn’t funding for that road; it will take a few years to achieve that.”
Board Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville, said when the board first discussed the issue at the April 28 meeting there was consensus not to add a seventh road at this time.
“We can always adjust in the years to come,” Martin said.
Retirees honored by School Board
The retirees from the Greene County Public School (GCPS) system were honored during the virtual Greene County School Board meeting on May 13.
“Each year we honor our retirees, although this year is different from any other ever experienced,” said GCPS Superintendent Andrea Whitmarsh of the eight retirees with a total of 207 years of service. “I’m sad that our retirees had an abrupt end to their year.”
Honored employees include:
- Dale Conley, custodian at Nathanael Greene Primary and Elementary schools, with 25 years of service.
- Greg Deane, custodian at William Monroe High School, Nathanael Greene Elementary School and Greene County Technical Education Center and bus driver, with 40 years and six months of service.
- Jackie Hetrick with 21 years as an administrative assistant for business and finance in the Central Office; office assistant at Nathanael Greene Primary School; and secretary/bookkeeper at William Monroe Middle School.
- Judy Knight retired with 31 years in food services and as the food services manager.
- Linda Leake was honored for her 26 years as an administrative assistant in special services.
- Maribeth Lowe retired with her 14 years in special education at William Monroe High School.
- Craig Luther was honored for his 25 years as the division’s adaptive physical education teacher.
- Franklin Dale Morris, maintenance staff and lead in maintenance, with 25 years.
Board of Supervisors approve special permit for tourist lodging in R-1
The Greene County Board of Supervisors May 12 unanimously approved a special use permit (SUP) for tourist lodging in residential R-1 zoning for Deer Lake Estates Subdivision in Ruckersville for Chester Hull. Tourist lodging is rentals that are under 30 consecutive days, such as Airbnb rentals.
Tourist lodging is only permitted in R-1 residential zoning through a SUP. It is by-right in both conservation and agricultural zoning in Greene County. This is only the third SUP requested for tourist lodging in R-1 zoning thus far.
Director of Planning and Zoning Administrator Jim Frydl told the supervisors the family spends time traveling in a recreational vehicle many times throughout the year and wanted to rent the home in their absence.
“A question came up during the planning commission meeting about complaints that we may or may not have had in the past about tourist lodging,” Frydl said. “We really have not had any complaints about tourist lodgings; no calls to the sheriff’s department; no crazy wild parties, at least no one has complained.”
The Greene County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval at its April 15 meeting.
No one spoke during the public hearing on May 12, though a letter was read into the record by Joann Burkholder stating she is not in favor of the SUP.
“I did sit in on the planning commission meeting,” said Supervisor Steve Bowman, Monroe. “They did, I believe, look at this very closely.”
Bowman motioned for the approval and Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville, seconded.
Supervisors vote to continue the electronic meetings if necessary
No one spoke during the May 12 Board of Supervisors’ public hearing about holding government meetings electronically during the pandemic.
As it’s an addition to the zoning ordinance, the board—that adopted it on March 24—had to hold a public hearing on the matter within 60 days.
County Administrator Mark Taylor told the board even with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s Phase I reopening last week, the 10-people limit for gatherings prohibits meetings in the boardroom.
“We do not comprehend when it would be appropriate to modify the parameters, but we are monitoring the situation closely,” Taylor said.
At-Large Supervisor Dale Herring motioned to approve the resolution and Midway Supervisor Marie Durrer seconded. It passed unanimously.
