Stanardsville Town Council talks budget
Two people spoke during the public hearing for the town budget at the council’s regularly scheduled meeting June 8.
Roy Dye spoke to clarify several points on the budget document, including an estimated amount for a public funds grant, which at this time has been extended for five months.
“There are several bills still unpaid, so that’s maybe a little higher than what it will really be within a matter of weeks,” Dye said.
After Dye’s comments and clarifications were taken into consideration by Mayor Gary Lowe, Michael Payne of the Stanardsville Independence Day Committee (SIDC) made a statement regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on the town budget.
“Mr. Mayor, I would only like to point out that COVID-19 is smacking everyone,” Payne said. “There isn’t a single person who isn’t affected by it. And our best estimates on economic impact are going to be about five years. The SIDC does not come hat in hand to the government; we don’t believe in taxpayer funding. But I will tell you that we had two donations received for this entire spring, and that was including a great deal of time before COVID was even realized to be an issue. So if we wish to continue what we have done, we are going to have to figure out a funding solution.”
While Payne did not at this time formally request funds from the council, he pointed out that the coming year “promises to be a doozy” for his organization and others.
The council attorney updated the council with regards to the federal CARES act funding which should be coming to the county, and of which a portion could be allocated to the town of Stanardsville based on the town population. It was noted that any activities which resulted in extra fees directly related to COVID-19, such as building cleaning and disinfecting or payment for hours spent developing plans to handle the pandemic should be tracked for possible reimbursement from this funding.
Payne updated the board on the plans for the Independence Day celebration, which has been able to be re-formed as a car parade to tour several neighborhoods and end in downtown Stanardsville on July 4. This was made possible with assistance from the Sheriff’s office and should be a fun event, provided all social distancing measures and requests to wear masks are adhered to.
Details on the July 4 parade are available at facebook.com/RWBnG. Planning for the annual Oktoberfest celebration will be determined once the committee knows when Virginia will be in phase three of reopening.
Supervisors approve rezoning request in Dyke
The Greene County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Tuesday, June 9 a rezoning request from residential R-1 to B-2 business for a portion of the property where Maybelle’s Store is under construction. The site is where the old Dyke Store used to be.
“In order to accommodate every aspect of the building, especially and including the post office, it included adding an additional corner onto the building and planning that corner space the post office requested made the building of a size where it no longer met the setback condition,” said Jim Frydl, Greene County director of planning and zoning administrator. “It’s pretty common for homes, it’s common for any construction project, and the solution is typically to work something out with the neighbor to adjust the boundary line and that normally takes care of it. In this case, not only do they need to adjust the boundary line to create the space so that the building corner is in closer to the lot line that’s allowed, they also have to change the zoning map to match that change in property.”
The setback requirements are the required standards for how far a building must be from the boundary line of a parcel. Since the parcel is surrounded by R-1 properties, expanding the boundary requires a rezoning hearing for that part of the new parcel, Frydl said.
“They’ve added this six-tenths of an acre in the back in order to accommodate the requirements for the site plan,” Frydl said.
There were no concerns from any of the different agencies, such as the Virginia Department of Transportation and Frydl said it fits the goals of the comprehensive plan to encourage tourism. The property the old Dyke Store was situated on was already zoned for business.
No one spoke during the public hearing and no email comments were submitted prior to the virtual meeting.
Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman motioned for approval and Ruckersville Supervisor Davis Lamb seconded.
“Congratulations to Nine Point Ventures and the Shiffletts and Godspeed with moving the project along, Mr. (Todd) Sansom,” said Stanardsville Supervisor Bill Martin, chair.
